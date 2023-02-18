Records published Feb. 18, 2023

Arrests

SPICER — A 67-year-old man was arrested after a reported violation of an order of protection at 1:35 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of Lake Avenue South in Spicer. The man was in custody at the Kandiyohi County Jail at 1 p.m. Friday with a pending misdemeanor charge of domestic abuse.

SPICER — A 39-year-old man was arrested on a warrant at 9:16 a.m. Friday in the 13200 block of County Road 9 Northeast in Spicer. He was not listed on the Kandiyohi County Jail roster at 1 p.m. Friday.

WILLMAR — A 35-year-old woman was arrested on a Kandiyohi County warrant after a traffic stop at 6:28 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Ninth Street and Trott Avenue Southwest. She was not listed on the Kandiyohi County Jail roster at 1 p.m. Friday.

WILLMAR — Willmar police assisted the Marshall Police Department in locating and arresting a male on probable cause. The man was located in the 2600 block of First Street South and arrested at 7:36 p.m. Thursday. He was transported to Granite Falls to meet with Marshall police.

ADVERTISEMENT

Theft

WILLMAR — A report of theft was made at 7:53 p.m. in the 700 block of 19th Avenue Southeast.