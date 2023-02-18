Records published Feb. 18, 2023
The Tribune publishes Records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are written by Tribune staff members based on information contained in public documents from the state court system and from law enforcement agencies. It is the Tribune’s policy that this column contain a complete record. Requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.
Arrests
SPICER — A 67-year-old man was arrested after a reported violation of an order of protection at 1:35 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of Lake Avenue South in Spicer. The man was in custody at the Kandiyohi County Jail at 1 p.m. Friday with a pending misdemeanor charge of domestic abuse.
SPICER — A 39-year-old man was arrested on a warrant at 9:16 a.m. Friday in the 13200 block of County Road 9 Northeast in Spicer. He was not listed on the Kandiyohi County Jail roster at 1 p.m. Friday.
WILLMAR — A 35-year-old woman was arrested on a Kandiyohi County warrant after a traffic stop at 6:28 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Ninth Street and Trott Avenue Southwest. She was not listed on the Kandiyohi County Jail roster at 1 p.m. Friday.
WILLMAR — Willmar police assisted the Marshall Police Department in locating and arresting a male on probable cause. The man was located in the 2600 block of First Street South and arrested at 7:36 p.m. Thursday. He was transported to Granite Falls to meet with Marshall police.
Theft
WILLMAR — A report of theft was made at 7:53 p.m. in the 700 block of 19th Avenue Southeast.
