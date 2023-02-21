Records published Feb. 21, 2023

Jackknifed semitractor

BELGRADE — A report of a jackknifed semi was made at 2:45 p.m. Monday at the intersection of U.S. Highway 71 and 247th Avenue Northeast. No injuries were listed in the report. The Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office and Minnesota State Patrol responded to the report

Arrest

WILLMAR — A 62-year-old man was arrested on a warrant at 9:16 p.m. Sunday in the 600 block of 26th Avenue Southwest. He was in custody at the Kandiyohi County Jail at 1 p.m. Monday with a pending charge of impaired driving.

Crash

WILLMAR — A two-vehicle crash involving a snowplow was reported at 10:35 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Northwood Court and Ninth Street Northwest. No injuries were listed in the report.

Criminal damage to property

WILLMAR — A caller reported damage to property at 3 p.m. Sunday in the 3000 block of Second Avenue Northwest.

ADVERTISEMENT

Theft

WILLMAR — A caller reported an assault and theft at 2:51 a.m. Sunday in the 600 block of Highway 71 North.

Trespass

WILLMAR — Charges against a party for trespassing in the 1200 block of Business Highway 71 North were sent to the county attorney’s office at 3:11 p.m. Sunday.