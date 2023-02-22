Records published Feb. 22, 2023

Arrest

WILLMAR — A 46-year-old man was arrested on probable cause related to earlier incidents after a report of disorderly conduct at 5:46 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Becker Avenue Southwest. The man was in custody at the Kandiyohi County Jail as of 1 p.m. Tuesday with several pending charges, including felony drugs and felony assault.

Crashes

WILLMAR — The Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Minnesota State Patrol at a crash blocking traffic reported around 5:30 p.m. Monday at the intersection of U.S. Highway 71 and 105th Avenue Southwest. No injuries were listed in the report.

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 5:51 p.m. Monday a multiple-vehicle crash with property damage near the intersection of Willmar Avenue and Lakeland Drive Southeast. No one was injured, according to the report.

WILLMAR — A report of a vehicle hitting an electrical pole was made around 7 p.m. Monday in the 1300 block of Seventh Street Northwest.

Fight

WILLMAR — A fight was reported around 9 a.m. Tuesday at Willmar Middle School.