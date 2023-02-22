Records published Feb. 22, 2023
The Tribune publishes Records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are written by Tribune staff members based on information contained in public documents from the state court system and from law enforcement agencies. It is the Tribune’s policy that this column contain a complete record. Requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.
Arrest
WILLMAR — A 46-year-old man was arrested on probable cause related to earlier incidents after a report of disorderly conduct at 5:46 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Becker Avenue Southwest. The man was in custody at the Kandiyohi County Jail as of 1 p.m. Tuesday with several pending charges, including felony drugs and felony assault.
Crashes
WILLMAR — The Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Minnesota State Patrol at a crash blocking traffic reported around 5:30 p.m. Monday at the intersection of U.S. Highway 71 and 105th Avenue Southwest. No injuries were listed in the report.
WILLMAR — A caller reported at 5:51 p.m. Monday a multiple-vehicle crash with property damage near the intersection of Willmar Avenue and Lakeland Drive Southeast. No one was injured, according to the report.
WILLMAR — A report of a vehicle hitting an electrical pole was made around 7 p.m. Monday in the 1300 block of Seventh Street Northwest.
ADVERTISEMENT
Fight
WILLMAR — A fight was reported around 9 a.m. Tuesday at Willmar Middle School.
ADVERTISEMENT