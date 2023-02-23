Records published Feb. 23, 2023

Crash

NEW LONDON — A crash involving two snowplows was reported at 7:52 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Westland Street and West River Drive in New London. No injuries were listed in the report.

Theft

WILLMAR — A business in the 100 block of Litchfield Avenue Southeast reported at 12:41 p.m. Wednesday that a customer had items stolen from his vehicle. According to the report, the incident was caught on camera.