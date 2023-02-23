Records published Feb. 23, 2023
The Tribune publishes Records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are written by Tribune staff members based on information contained in public documents from the state court system and from law enforcement agencies. It is the Tribune’s policy that this column contain a complete record. Requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.
Crash
NEW LONDON — A crash involving two snowplows was reported at 7:52 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Westland Street and West River Drive in New London. No injuries were listed in the report.
Theft
WILLMAR — A business in the 100 block of Litchfield Avenue Southeast reported at 12:41 p.m. Wednesday that a customer had items stolen from his vehicle. According to the report, the incident was caught on camera.
