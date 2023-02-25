99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Records published Feb. 25, 2023

The Tribune publishes Records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are written by Tribune staff members based on information contained in public documents from the state court system and from law enforcement agencies. It is the Tribune’s policy that this column contain a complete record. Requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.

By West Central Tribune staff report
February 25, 2023 05:00 AM
Bystanders assist Willmar police officer with the arrest of suspects during struggle
Willmar Police Chief Jim Felt thanked an unidentified group of bystanders for their help in assisting an officer during a struggle with two suspects after the officer attempted to arrest one of them.
February 23, 2023 06:11 PM
By  Dale Morin

No use in crying over spilled milk

WILLMAR — A crash was reported at 10:56 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Lakeland Drive Southeast and Willmar Avenue Southeast. According to the report, a pallet with bottles of milk had been lost and spilled into the roadway.

Upon arrival, an officer responding to the report said the vehicle had been moved off the road after multiple bottles had been removed from the street.

“There was no crying,” the officer said in the report.

Arrests

ATWATER — A 48-year-old man was arrested after a reported domestic assault at 6 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of Pacific Avenue West in Atwater. He was not listed on the Kandiyohi County Jail roster at 1 p.m. Friday.

SPICER — A 38-year-old man was arrested after a reported crash at 9:12 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Minnesota Highway 23 South and Access Drive in Spicer. According to the report, the SUV missed a curve on Access Drive and went down into the trees. The man was in custody at the Kandiyohi County Jail at 1 p.m. Friday with pending charges of impaired driving and refusing to submit to a chemical test.

Assault

NEW LONDON — An assault that occurred Feb. 13 at New London Spicer Middle School was reported at 7:49 a.m. Thursday in the 100 block of Fourth Avenue Southwest in New London.

WILLMAR — A party was issued a citation for fifth-degree assault and obstruction at 8:06 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of Pacific Avenue Southwest

Crash

WILLMAR — A hit-and-run crash was reported at 7:43 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Hawaii Street and High Avenue Northeast.

Theft

WILLMAR — A report of theft was made at 12:41 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of Litchfield Avenue Southeast. According to the report, a suspect had been caught on camera going through a party’s vehicle parked overnight. The suspect was driving a silver Dodge Caliber according to the report.

WILLMAR — A caller reported theft of their coin collection at 2:53 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of Seventh Street Northwest.

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 12:06 p.m. Thursday that the tailgate to their truck was stolen in the 1600 block of Lakeland Drive Southeast. According to the report, the caller was unsure of when it was stolen.

WILLMAR — A party was issued a citation for theft at 8:42 p.m. Thursday in the 1600 block of U.S. Highway 12 East.

WILLMAR — A report of theft was made at 10:03 p.m. Thursday in the 700 block of 19th Avenue Southeast. According to the report, a female party was in custody.

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 10:44 a.m. Friday that 28 pills of their prescribed pain medication had gone missing between 12 p.m. Thursday and Friday morning.

Trespass

WILLMAR — A party was issued a trespass notice at 7:09 a.m. Thursday from a property in the 2100 block of U.S. Highway 12 East.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

The West Central Tribune newsroom can be reached via email:
news@wctrib.com or phone 320-235-1150.
