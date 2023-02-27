Records published Feb. 27, 2023
The Tribune publishes Records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are written by Tribune staff members based on information contained in public documents from the state court system and from law enforcement agencies. It is the Tribune’s policy that this column contain a complete record. Requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.
Arrests
WILLMAR — A 44-year-old man was arrested on warrants after a traffic stop at 3:49 p.m. Friday near the intersection of Kandiyohi Avenue and 11th Street Southwest. The man was in custody at the Kandiyohi County Jail at 1 p.m. Sunday with three pending felony charges, including second-degree assault and fifth-degree drug possession.
WILLMAR — A 31-year-old woman was arrested on a Blue Earth County warrant at 11:37 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of Becker Avenue Southwest. She was listed as in custody at the Kandiyohi County Jail at 1 p.m. Sunday with a pending felony threats of violence charge.
Crashes
WILLMAR — A two-vehicle crash was reported at 5:31 p.m. Friday near the intersection of Lakeland Drive and 14th Avenue Southeast. No one was injured, according to the report.
WILLMAR — A two-vehicle crash was reported at 9:18 p.m. Friday near the intersection of Third Street and Trott Avenue Southeast. A party involved was issued a citation for not having a valid license. No one was injured, according to the report.
WILLMAR — A two-vehicle crash was reported at 12:11 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of 12th Street and Becker Avenue Southwest. No injuries were listed in the report.
WILLMAR — A caller reported damage to their vehicle at 3:24 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of Ninth Street Northwest. According to the report, the caller said the damage occurred between 3 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday.
Harassment
PENNOCK — A party reported at 8:27 p.m. Friday receiving threats in the 200 block of Fourth Street Northeast in Pennock.
Theft
LAKE LILLIAN — A caller reported at 8:39 p.m. Friday that they were missing items after a female party had stayed at their residence in the 700 block of First Street East in Lake Lillian.
WILLMAR — A report of theft was made at 1:34 p.m. Friday in the 3300 block of First Street South.
WILLMAR — A party was issued a citation for theft and banned for a year from a business in the 700 block of 19th Avenue Southeast at 4:08 p.m. Friday.
WILLMAR — A caller reported at 3:04 p.m. Saturday that their purse was stolen from a shopping cart in the 700 block of 19th Avenue Southeast. According to the report, the purse was a dark burgundy color and contained $80 and their son’s wallet, credit card and driver’s license.
WILLMAR — A caller in the 1100 block of Highway 12 East reported at 11:32 p.m. Saturday that someone had stolen their car.
