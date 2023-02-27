Records published Feb. 27, 2023

Arrests

WILLMAR — A 44-year-old man was arrested on warrants after a traffic stop at 3:49 p.m. Friday near the intersection of Kandiyohi Avenue and 11th Street Southwest. The man was in custody at the Kandiyohi County Jail at 1 p.m. Sunday with three pending felony charges, including second-degree assault and fifth-degree drug possession.

WILLMAR — A 31-year-old woman was arrested on a Blue Earth County warrant at 11:37 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of Becker Avenue Southwest. She was listed as in custody at the Kandiyohi County Jail at 1 p.m. Sunday with a pending felony threats of violence charge.

Crashes

WILLMAR — A two-vehicle crash was reported at 5:31 p.m. Friday near the intersection of Lakeland Drive and 14th Avenue Southeast. No one was injured, according to the report.

WILLMAR — A two-vehicle crash was reported at 9:18 p.m. Friday near the intersection of Third Street and Trott Avenue Southeast. A party involved was issued a citation for not having a valid license. No one was injured, according to the report.

WILLMAR — A two-vehicle crash was reported at 12:11 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of 12th Street and Becker Avenue Southwest. No injuries were listed in the report.

WILLMAR — A caller reported damage to their vehicle at 3:24 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of Ninth Street Northwest. According to the report, the caller said the damage occurred between 3 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday.

Harassment

PENNOCK — A party reported at 8:27 p.m. Friday receiving threats in the 200 block of Fourth Street Northeast in Pennock.

Theft

LAKE LILLIAN — A caller reported at 8:39 p.m. Friday that they were missing items after a female party had stayed at their residence in the 700 block of First Street East in Lake Lillian.

WILLMAR — A report of theft was made at 1:34 p.m. Friday in the 3300 block of First Street South.

WILLMAR — A party was issued a citation for theft and banned for a year from a business in the 700 block of 19th Avenue Southeast at 4:08 p.m. Friday.

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 3:04 p.m. Saturday that their purse was stolen from a shopping cart in the 700 block of 19th Avenue Southeast. According to the report, the purse was a dark burgundy color and contained $80 and their son’s wallet, credit card and driver’s license.

WILLMAR — A caller in the 1100 block of Highway 12 East reported at 11:32 p.m. Saturday that someone had stolen their car.

