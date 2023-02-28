Records published Feb. 28, 2023

Local New London, Minnesota, man transported to emergency room after snowmobile crash A 55-year-old man from New London suffered minor injuries after his snowmobile crashed into a guardrail just off of the DNR trail near Minnesota Highway 23. The man was transported to an emergency room for treatment of his injuries.

Arrests

ORTONVILLE — Kandiyohi County sheriff's deputies assisted the Minnesota State Patrol with arresting a 33-year-old man at 8:50 p.m. Sunday in the 600 block of Second Street Southeast in Ortonville.

SPICER — A 53-year-old man was arrested on a warrant at 11:18 a.m. Monday in the 100 block of Fourth Avenue in Spicer. The man was in custody in the Kandiyohi County Jail at 1 p.m. Monday with three pending charges, including felony stalking and harassment violations.

WILLMAR — A 38-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of violating an order of protection at 2:34 p.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of 24th Street Northwest. He was in custody at the Kandiyohi County Jail at 1 p.m. Monday.

Assault

WILLMAR — A party reported an assault to the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office at 8:47 a.m. Monday at the Law Enforcement Center in Willmar.

