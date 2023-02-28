Records published Feb. 28, 2023
The Tribune publishes Records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are written by Tribune staff members based on information contained in public documents from the state court system and from law enforcement agencies. It is the Tribune’s policy that this column contain a complete record. Requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.
Arrests
ORTONVILLE — Kandiyohi County sheriff's deputies assisted the Minnesota State Patrol with arresting a 33-year-old man at 8:50 p.m. Sunday in the 600 block of Second Street Southeast in Ortonville.
SPICER — A 53-year-old man was arrested on a warrant at 11:18 a.m. Monday in the 100 block of Fourth Avenue in Spicer. The man was in custody in the Kandiyohi County Jail at 1 p.m. Monday with three pending charges, including felony stalking and harassment violations.
WILLMAR — A 38-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of violating an order of protection at 2:34 p.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of 24th Street Northwest. He was in custody at the Kandiyohi County Jail at 1 p.m. Monday.
Assault
WILLMAR — A party reported an assault to the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office at 8:47 a.m. Monday at the Law Enforcement Center in Willmar.
