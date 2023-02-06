Records published Feb. 6, 2023

Arrest

WILLMAR — A 51-year-old man was arrested late Friday after threatening to burn down a business. He allegedly had a gallon of gasoline in his possession in the 1000 block of Highway 12 East.

The man was still in custody in the Kandiyohi County Jail on Sunday, awaiting a court appearance on felony charges of second-degree arson, first-degree criminal damage to property and third-degree burglary. He also has been charged with a misdemeanor for obstructing the legal process by interfering with a peace officer.

ATWATER — A 47-year-old man was arrested for third-degree driving while impaired late Friday in the 5700 block of 165th Street Northeast. A man reported that his nephew had gone off the road and hit mailboxes and possibly an electrical box. The man was not listed on the Kandiyohi County Jail roster Sunday afternoon.

Property damage

WILLMAR — A resident reported Saturday evening that his house in the 400 block of 11th Street Southwest had been egged. He said he hadn't seen any damage.

