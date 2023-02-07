Records published Feb. 7, 2023
The Tribune publishes Records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are written by Tribune staff members based on information contained in public documents from the state court system and from law enforcement agencies. It is the Tribune’s policy that this column contain a complete record. Requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.
Arrest
WILLMAR — A 37-year-old was arrested on suspicion of impaired driving after a traffic complaint at 8:39 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of 30th Street and 15th Avenue Northwest. They were not in custody. according to the Kandiyohi County Jail roster, as of 1 p.m. Monday.
Criminal damage to property
ATWATER — A caller reported a damaged mailbox and blue sign at 11:48 a.m. Monday in the 5800 block of 165th Street Northeast.
Fire
RAYMOND — A vehicle fire was reported at 7:08 p.m. Sunday in the 6700 block of 60th Avenue Southwest. The Raymond Fire Department and the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report. No injuries were listed in the report.
Fraud
WILLMAR — A caller at 6:50 p.m. Sunday in the 700 block of Eighth Street Southwest reported they were scammed out of money.
ADVERTISEMENT
Hit-and-run
WILLMAR — A hit-and-run crash was reported at 4:01 p.m. Sunday in the 700 block of 19th Avenue Southeast.
ADVERTISEMENT