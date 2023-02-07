Records published Feb. 7, 2023

Arrest

WILLMAR — A 37-year-old was arrested on suspicion of impaired driving after a traffic complaint at 8:39 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of 30th Street and 15th Avenue Northwest. They were not in custody. according to the Kandiyohi County Jail roster, as of 1 p.m. Monday.

Criminal damage to property

ATWATER — A caller reported a damaged mailbox and blue sign at 11:48 a.m. Monday in the 5800 block of 165th Street Northeast.

Fire

RAYMOND — A vehicle fire was reported at 7:08 p.m. Sunday in the 6700 block of 60th Avenue Southwest. The Raymond Fire Department and the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report. No injuries were listed in the report.

Fraud

WILLMAR — A caller at 6:50 p.m. Sunday in the 700 block of Eighth Street Southwest reported they were scammed out of money.

Hit-and-run

WILLMAR — A hit-and-run crash was reported at 4:01 p.m. Sunday in the 700 block of 19th Avenue Southeast.