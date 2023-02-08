Records published Feb. 8, 2023
The Tribune publishes Records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are written by Tribune staff members based on information contained in public documents from the state court system and from law enforcement agencies. It is the Tribune’s policy that this column contain a complete record. Requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.
Crash
WILLMAR — A crash was reported at 3:54 p.m. Monday near the intersection of U.S. Highway 71 and 60th Avenue Northeast. The Kandiyohi County Rescue Squad and Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Minnesota State Patrol at the scene.
According to an email from State Patrol Sgt. Jesse Grabow, both drivers involved suffered non-life-threatening injuries. No one was transported by ambulance.
Harassment
WILLMAR — A female party reported at 5:17 p.m. Monday in the 1000 block of 15th Avenue Northwest that she was threatened.
Hit-and-run
WILLMAR — A caller reported a hit-and-run at 9:33 a.m. Tuesday. According the report, it occurred in a parking garage in the 1000 block of 30th Street Northwest.
Theft
WILLMAR — A caller reported at 8:12 a.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of First Street South that their catalytic converter was stolen.
Trespass
WILLMAR — A party was served a trespass notice at 11:47 a.m. Tuesday from a property in the 300 block of Becker Avenue Southwest.
