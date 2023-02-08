Records published Feb. 8, 2023

Crash

WILLMAR — A crash was reported at 3:54 p.m. Monday near the intersection of U.S. Highway 71 and 60th Avenue Northeast. The Kandiyohi County Rescue Squad and Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Minnesota State Patrol at the scene.

According to an email from State Patrol Sgt. Jesse Grabow, both drivers involved suffered non-life-threatening injuries. No one was transported by ambulance.

Harassment

WILLMAR — A female party reported at 5:17 p.m. Monday in the 1000 block of 15th Avenue Northwest that she was threatened.

Hit-and-run

WILLMAR — A caller reported a hit-and-run at 9:33 a.m. Tuesday. According the report, it occurred in a parking garage in the 1000 block of 30th Street Northwest.

ADVERTISEMENT

Theft

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 8:12 a.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of First Street South that their catalytic converter was stolen.

Trespass

WILLMAR — A party was served a trespass notice at 11:47 a.m. Tuesday from a property in the 300 block of Becker Avenue Southwest.