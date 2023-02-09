99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News Local

Records published Feb. 9, 2023

The Tribune publishes Records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are written by Tribune staff members based on information contained in public documents from the state court system and from law enforcement agencies. It is the Tribune’s policy that this column contain a complete record. Requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.

West Central Tribune staff report
February 09, 2023 05:00 AM

Arrests

MONTEVIDEO — A 53-year-old man was arrested at 5:02 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of 11th Street North in Montevideo. He was transported to the Kandiyohi County Jail. He was listed as in custody at 1 p.m. Wednesday pending a court hearing.

WILLMAR — A 32-year-old woman was served a warrant after being arrested and transported to the Kandiyohi County Jail at 6:04 p.m. Tuesday. The woman was listed as in custody at 1 p.m. Wednesday on the Kandiyohi County Jail roster with two pending felony charges.

WILLMAR — A 27-year-old man was arrested on a warrant at 11:26 a.m. Wednesday in the 1500 block of 75th Street Southwest. He was listed as in custody at the Kandiyohi County at 1 p.m. Wednesday with multiple pending drug charges.

WILLMAR — A 33-year-old male was arrested on controlled substance and driving charges after a traffic stop at 7:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Second Street Southwest. He was in custody at 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Kandiyohi County Jail with five pending charges.

Crashes

WILLMAR — A two-vehicle crash was reported at 4:34 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Willmar Avenue and Ninth Street Southeast. According to a Willmar Police Department incident report, both drivers were uninjured. Willmar Police and Fire, the Kandiyohi County Rescue Squad, and Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report.

WILLMAR — A crash resulting in property damage and blocking traffic was reported at 9:34 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Trott Avenue and Second Street Southwest.

WILLMAR — A crash resulting in property damage was reported at 11:46 a.m. Wednesday in the 1500 block of 30th Street Southwest.

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 11:46 a.m. Wednesday that their vehicle was hit in a parking lot in the 700 block of 19th Avenue Southeast.

Deer hit on highway

PRINSBURG — A caller reported at 4:57 a.m. Wednesday they hit a deer in the 16600 block of 105th Street Southwest in Prinsburg. According to the report, the car was not able to drive after the crash due to the damage sustained. No injuries were listed in the report.

Theft

KANDIYOHI — A party reported a stolen vehicle at 1:26 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of Fourth Street South. According to the report, the vehicle was taken by a party known to them.

NEW LONDON — A caller reported at 5:44 p.m. Tuesday that their W2 was taken after their employer left it sitting out in the 20400 block of 89th Street Northeast.

Trespass

WILLMAR — A party was cited for trespassing at 12:41 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Becker Avenue Southwest.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

The West Central Tribune newsroom can be reached via email:
news@wctrib.com or phone 320-235-1150.
Get Local

