Records published July 1, 2023

Arrests

GLENWOOD — A 35-year-old woman was arrested on a Kandiyohi County warrant at 12:44 a.m. Friday in the 100 block of Minnesota Avenue East, in Glenwood. She was transported to the Kandiyohi County Jail. She remained in custody as of Friday morning with a pending charge of issuing a dishonored check.

KERKHOVEN — A 36-year-old woman was arrested on a Kandiyohi County warrant in Swift County at 9:31 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of U.S. Highway 12 and Kandi-Swift Road Northwest in Kerkhoven. She was listed as in custody as of Friday morning with two pending felony charges of criminal sexual conduct.

Crash

NEW LONDON — A two vehicle-crash was reported at 9:04 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Kandiyohi County Road 9 Northeast and Fourth Avenue Southwest in New London. According to the report, at least one of the vehicles rolled over.

The New London Fire Department, New London Ambulance, Lakes Area Responders, the Kandiyohi County Rescue Squad, and the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene.

Harassment

WILLMAR — A report of harassment was made at 2:33 p.m. Thursday in the 600 block of 13th Street Southwest.

ADVERTISEMENT

Vehicle theft

KANDIYOHI — A caller reported at 5:13 p.m Thursday that an unknown male and female passenger drove away in a gold-colored Jeep in the 500 block of Pacific Avenue South in Kandiyohi. According to the report, the caller had left the keys in the vehicle, but said he did not give the two permission to take the vehicle. The caller was able to recover the vehicle at a Walmart.

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 5:12 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of First Street South that their vehicle was stolen.

Suspicious activity

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 10:27 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of 15th Avenue Southwest that a group of juveniles were causing trouble. According to the report, the caller stated that the group had walked into their moving truck and looked around. The caller also stated that they had been smoking in the hallways of an apartment building.

Theft

WILLMAR — A caller reported the theft of a phone at 12:05 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of Becker Avenue Southeast.

Latest crime and courts:









Kandiyohi County marriage licenses

Three couples filed for marriage licenses from June 23 to June 29 in Kandiyohi County.

