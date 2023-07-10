Records published July 10, 2023

Arrest made on drug charges

WILLMAR — A 30-year-old man was arrested on drug charges around 10:58 a.m. Friday at a residence located on the 2200 block of 23rd Street Northeast in Willmar. Responding to the scene were officers from the Willmar Police Department and the CEE-VI Drug Task Force.

Multiple law enforcement officers respond to mental health call

WILLMAR — Law enforcement officers from the Willmar Police Department, Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office and the Minnesota State Patrol responded to a call regarding a suicidal person around 5:12 p.m. Friday in Willmar. The woman was located by a Sheriff deputy locked in her car at a church and transported to CentraCare - Rice Memorial Hospital without incident, said the Sheriff's Office media report.

Minors reportedly throw something at car, break windshield

WILLMAR — A caller reported to the Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office that two minors jumped out of a ditch and threw something at the caller's vehicle, breaking the windshield around 11:55 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of Kandiyohi County Road 9 Northeast and 30th Avenue Northeast in Willmar.

Vehicle in thefts case recovered

WILLMAR — The Willmar Police Department and Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office were able to discover a vehicle on Saturday that was possibly involved in a suspected theft case. The vehicle was seen pulling into a driveway on the 300 block of 11th Street Southwest around 5:58 p.m. Saturday. The vehicle was abandoned at the property and the Willmar Police Department towed it away. During an inventory of the vehicle and contents a stolen knife sheath was found and entered into evidence for the thefts case.

Minor injuries in rollover crash

WILLMAR — Two vehicles were involved in a rollover crash around 7:12 p.m. Saturday on the 600 block of Business 71 North in Willmar. One of the vehicle's occupants suffered minor injuries and was treated by an EMS on the scene. Responding the call were the Willmar Fire Department, Kandiyohi County Rescue Squad, Willmar Police Department and the Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office.

