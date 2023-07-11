Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Records published July 11, 2023

The Tribune publishes Records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are written by Tribune staff members based on information contained in public documents from the state court system and from law enforcement agencies. It is the Tribune’s policy that this column contain a complete record. Requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.

Stock art of red and blue emergency lights atop a police vehicle.
West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 5:03 AM

Two from Benson hurt in motorcycle crash involving deer

BENSON — Two men from Benson suffered non-life-threatening injuries Sunday evening after a motorcycle collided with a deer on Minnesota Highway 9.

The driver, Kory David Kurkosky, 25, and the passenger David Jonathan Giese, 46, were both transported to CentraCare — Benson Hospital. According to the Minnesota State Patrol report, neither was wearing a helmet. Alcohol was not involved.

The report said the crash occurred around 7:51 p.m. Sunday as the 2009 Harley-Davidson Cruiser motorcycle was headed southbound on Highway 9 in Benson when it collided with the deer.

Responding to the scene were the State Patrol, Benson Police Department and CentraCare Ambulance.

Accidental shooting

ATWATER — An individual reported to the Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office at 4:03 p.m. Sunday at a property on the 300th block of Main Street South in Atwater that he had accidentally shot himself in the knee. Responding to the call were the Atwater Ambulance, Atwater Fire Department, Minnesota State Patrol and the Sheriff's Office.

Burglary

WILLMAR — A report was received at 11:26 a.m. Monday on the 1400 block of Fifth Street Southwest in Willmar of an apartment having been broken into and items taken.

