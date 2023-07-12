Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Records published July 12, 2023

The Tribune publishes Records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are written by Tribune staff members based on information contained in public documents from the state court system and from law enforcement agencies. It is the Tribune’s policy that this column contain a complete record. Requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.

West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 5:02 AM

Arrests

WILLMAR — A 49-year-old man was arrested after a traffic stop at 12:31 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of First Street South. He was in custody as of Tuesday morning at the Kandiyohi County Jail with three pending charges.

WILLMAR — A 23-year-old male was arrested on two warrants and booked into the Kandiyohi County Jail at 9:10 p.m. Monday. He was listed as in custody as of Tuesday morning with two pending charges of check forgery.

Assault

WILLMAR — An assault was reported at 2:59 p.m. Monday in the 1800 block of 19th Avenue Southwest.

Criminal damage to property

PENNOCK — A caller reported at 11:19 a.m. Tuesday that a truck had been vandalized and some tools were stolen in the 100 block of Atlantic Avenue Northwest in Pennock.

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 3:42 p.m. Monday that someone had broken a window on their vehicle Saturday night in the 1800 block of 23rd Avenue Southwest.

Fires

WILLMAR — A small fire was reported at 11:16 p.m. Monday in the 2000 block of 22nd Street Southwest. According to the report, the complainant was alerted by a neighbor that his fence was on fire. The fire was out by the time a Willmar police officer arrived.

The complainant advised he had a fire in his fire pit several hours earlier. It was unknown what exactly caused the fence to catch fire. There were no signs of criminal activity, according to the report.

WILLMAR — A fire was reported at 4:15 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of Ann Street Southeast in Willmar. Willmar Police, Kandiyohi Fire Department, and Willmar Fire Department responded to the report.

Fraud

BELGRADE — A caller in the 24300 block of Kandiyohi County Road 9 Northeast reported at 8:47 a.m. Tuesday there were fraudulent charges on their bank card.

NEW LONDON — A caller reported at 2:48 p.m. Monday in the 17900 block of Minnesota Highway 23 Frontage Road Northeast in New London that they had given the last four digits of their Social Security number over the phone. According to the complaint, the caller had only given the last four digits. The caller was advised to only answer known numbers.

Theft

WILLMAR — A caller in the 400 block of 10th Street Southwest reported around noon Tuesday that their car had been gone through and some items were taken.

WILLMAR — A caller reported theft at 8:36 a.m. Tuesday in the 5000 block of East Eagle Lake Road.

Latest crime and courts:

