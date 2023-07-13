Records published July 13, 2023

Arrest

WILLMAR — A 36-year-old man was arrested in St. Paul on a Kandiyohi County warrant and was transported to the Kandiyohi County Jail at 10:48 p.m. Tuesday. He was listed as in custody at the Kandiyohi County Jail as of 2 p.m. Wednesday with three pending felony charges.

WILLMAR — An 18-year-old was arrested on warrants after a traffic stop at 7:32 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of 19th Avenue and 15th Street Southeast. They were not listed as in custody as of 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Kandiyohi County Jail.

Burglary

NEW LONDON — A caller in the 9700 block of 187th Avenue Northeast in New London reported at 11:36 a.m. Wednesday that a party known to them was breaking into their house. According to the report, the caller believed the party had been taking items from their residence over time. The caller was advised of options.

Crash

WILLMAR — A crash was reported at 4:10 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of First Street South and Becker Avenue Southeast. No injuries were listed in the report. Willmar police and the Minnesota State Patrol responded.

Criminal damage to property

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 11:19 a.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of 19th Avenue Southeast damage to property. According to the Willmar Police Department media report, a report of a disorderly party was also made at the same address at 11:07 a.m.

ATWATER — A caller reported at 9:07 a.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of Main Street South in Atwater that someone had lit fireworks on their porch and burned the ceiling.

Harassment

RAYMOND — A caller reported at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday that a farmer near the intersection of First Avenue West and 135th Street Northwest in Raymond was harassing utility workers. According to the report, there was an issue over corn planted in the right of way that needed to be plowed for fiber-optic cable to be laid down.

Neighborhood disturbance

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 11:12 p.m. Tuesday that fireworks were set off in the 1900 block of Seventh Street Southwest.

Suspicious incidents

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 7:57 p.m. Tuesday that two vehicles had followed them from their mosque in the 1500 block of Becker Avenue Southeast.

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 2:17 p.m. Tuesday that someone was sitting with their legs over the 15th Street bridge over Minnesota Highway 23 in Willmar. According to the report, the area was checked by a Willmar police officer.

Vehicle theft

WILLMAR — A caller reported vehicle theft at 2:16 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of 10th Street Southwest. According to the report, the vehicle was unlocked with the keys in the cup holder.

Theft

WILLMAR — A report of theft was made at 10:55 a.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of First Street South.

WILLMAR — A business in the 2500 block of Highway 12 East in Willmar reported theft at 3:39 p.m. Tuesday. According to the report, someone took items out of a tech case that wasn’t locked.

Trespassing

WILLMAR — A party was issued a trespass notice for a property in the 1000 block of 30th Street Northwest at 8:32 a.m. Wednesday.