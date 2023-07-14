Records published July 14, 2023

Arrests

WILLMAR — A 40-year-old man was arrested in Ramsey County on a Kandiyohi County warrant at 2:06 p.m. Thursday.

RAYMOND — A 20-year-old male was arrested on a Kandiyohi County warrant at 9:08 p.m. Wednesday. According to the report the male was transported from Raymond to the Kandiyohi County Jail. He was in custody as of 2 p.m. Thursday with multiple pending charges.

WILLMAR — A 20-year-old male was arrested on two warrants at 1:19 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of 30th Street Northwest. He was listed as in custody at 2 p.m. Thursday at the Kandiyohi County Jail with multiple pending charges.

Crashes

BLOMKEST — A crash resulting in property damage was reported at 4:01 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of U.S. Highway 71 South and 225th Avenue Southeast. According to the report, a trailer hitch came off of a truck and the other driver hit it in the roadway. No one was injured in the incident.

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 3:33 p.m. Wednesday that a tractor had hit them near the intersection of Kandiyohi County Road 9 and 15th Avenue Southeast in Willmar. No injuries were listed in the report.

WILLMAR — A two-vehicle crash was reported at 2:50 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of U.S. Highway 12 East and County Road 9 Northeast. No injuries were listed in the report.

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 1:32 p.m. Thursday that someone hit their vehicle in the 700 block of 19th Avenue Southeast.

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 1:02 p.m. Thursday their vehicle rolled back and hit another car in the 700 block of Sixth Street Southeast.

Cows on the roadway

NEW LONDON — A caller reported at 9:43 p.m. Wednesday that there were a couple of cows on the road near the intersection of Kandiyohi County Road 5 and 165th Avenue Northwest. The owner was located and advised of the complaint, according to the report.

Damage to property

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 1:44 p.m. Thursday that a lock was broken on their door in the 1600 block of Seventh Street Southwest.

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 11:50 a.m. Thursday vandalism to a house in the 1100 block of Olena Avenue Southeast.

Fraud

SUNBURG — A caller reported at 12:54 p.m. Thursday that they sent $300 to an Amazon account in the 21900 block of 62nd Street Northwest in Sunburg.

WILLMAR — A report of an inmate scamming another inmate out of money was made at 5:55 p.m. Wednesday in the Kandiyohi County Jail. According to the report, the victim was told to wire money to a party that purported to be a lawyer.

NEW LONDON — A caller reported ransomware on their computer at 4:08 p.m. Wednesday in the 1800 block of 165th Avenue Northeast in New London.

Harassment

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 6:44 p.m. Wednesday that a car was following them near the intersection of First Street South and Willmar Avenue Southwest. The caller stated staff was aware of the situation, and was advised to call back if the problem continued.

Suspicious behavior

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 2:24 p.m. Thursday a male party yelling and screaming at the intersection of Becker Avenue Southeast and Sixth Street Southeast.

Theft

WILLMAR — A report of theft was made at 7:36 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of 19th Avenue Southeast.