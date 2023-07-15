Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Saturday, July 15

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Records published July 15, 2023

The Tribune publishes Records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are written by Tribune staff members based on information contained in public documents from the state court system and from law enforcement agencies. It is the Tribune’s policy that this column contain a complete record. Requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.

Stock art of red and blue emergency lights atop a police vehicle.
West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 5:00 AM

Arrests

HAWICK — A 44-year-old female was arrested on a Redwood County warrant after a caller reported an abandoned vehicle at 6:03 p.m. Thursday in the 21600 block of 132nd Street Northeast in Hawick. According to the report, a vehicle was parked as if it was trying to be hidden. The woman was in custody at the Redwood County Jail as of 1:30 p.m. Friday with multiple pending charges.

WILLMAR — A 40-year-old male was arrested in Ramsey County on a Kandiyohi County warrant at 2:06 p.m. Thursday. The man was transported to the Kandiyohi County Jail. He was in custody as of 2 p.m. Friday with three pending charges.

Crashes

WILLMAR — A crash was reported at 3:39 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of Litchfield Avenue Southwest and Ninth Street Southwest. No injuries were listed in the report.

WILLMAR — A two-vehicle crash was reported at 2:56 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Minnesota Avenue Southwest and First Street South. No injuries were listed in the report.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dog bite

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 2:57 p.m. Thursday that they were bitten by a dog on Wednesday in the 2300 block of U.S. Highway 12 East.

Suspicious behavior

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 9:54 p.m. Thursday that an unknown male in a neon shirt was knocking on their door in the 200 block of Augusta Avenue Southeast. According to the report, the caller asked what the male party wanted but wasn’t able to understand him.

Theft

WILLMAR — A business in the 700 block of 19th Avenue Southeast reported it had a shoplifter in custody at 11:49 a.m. Friday.

WILLMAR — A business in the 3000 block of First Street South reported shoplifting at 9:24 a.m. Friday. According to the report, the theft occurred Thursday night.

Latest crime and courts:

West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

The West Central Tribune newsroom can be reached via email:
news@wctrib.com or phone 320-235-1150.
What To Read Next
A pair of white lilies against a reflective background.
Local
Funeral service listing published July 15, 2023
29m ago
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Willmar Offices 032123 005.jpg
Members Only
Local
Mall site for city hall/community center divides Willmar council
56m ago
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila
Andy Weiner
Members Only
Local
Mall owner unsure why three Willmar councilors don't trust him
56m ago
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
Amateur baseball
Sports
Amateur baseball roundup: Raymond Rockets rally to edge Willmar Rails
7h ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Willmar vs. Minot, 071423.003.jpg
Sports
Northwoods League: A Stingers reunion for these 2 former sluggers
7h ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Willmar vs. Minot, 071423.001.jpg
Members Only
Sports
Photos: Willmar Stingers vs. Minot Hot Tots, Friday, July 14, 2023
7h ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
BOLD's Jack Kaiser, left, slides into home plate for a run during a West Central Sub-State South East pod elimination game against Sacred Heart/MACCRAY on Friday, July 14, 2023 at Lions Memorial Park in Bird Island.
Sports
Area baseball roundup: BOLD Mudhens advance to the finals
8h ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown