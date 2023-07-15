Records published July 15, 2023

Arrests

HAWICK — A 44-year-old female was arrested on a Redwood County warrant after a caller reported an abandoned vehicle at 6:03 p.m. Thursday in the 21600 block of 132nd Street Northeast in Hawick. According to the report, a vehicle was parked as if it was trying to be hidden. The woman was in custody at the Redwood County Jail as of 1:30 p.m. Friday with multiple pending charges.

WILLMAR — A 40-year-old male was arrested in Ramsey County on a Kandiyohi County warrant at 2:06 p.m. Thursday. The man was transported to the Kandiyohi County Jail. He was in custody as of 2 p.m. Friday with three pending charges.

Crashes

WILLMAR — A crash was reported at 3:39 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of Litchfield Avenue Southwest and Ninth Street Southwest. No injuries were listed in the report.

WILLMAR — A two-vehicle crash was reported at 2:56 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Minnesota Avenue Southwest and First Street South. No injuries were listed in the report.

Dog bite

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 2:57 p.m. Thursday that they were bitten by a dog on Wednesday in the 2300 block of U.S. Highway 12 East.

Suspicious behavior

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 9:54 p.m. Thursday that an unknown male in a neon shirt was knocking on their door in the 200 block of Augusta Avenue Southeast. According to the report, the caller asked what the male party wanted but wasn’t able to understand him.

Theft

WILLMAR — A business in the 700 block of 19th Avenue Southeast reported it had a shoplifter in custody at 11:49 a.m. Friday.

WILLMAR — A business in the 3000 block of First Street South reported shoplifting at 9:24 a.m. Friday. According to the report, the theft occurred Thursday night.