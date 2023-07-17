Records published July 17, 2023

Arrest

SUNBURG — A 32-year-old woman was arrested at 2:09 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of Kandiyohi County Road 9 and County Road 1 Northwest. The vehicle the woman was driving pulled out of the ditch in front of a squad car while it was on its way to another call. The woman was in custody at the Kandiyohi County Jail as of Sunday afternoon pending a court appearance on two gross misdemeanor charges of driving while impaired.

NEW LONDON — A 50-year-old woman was arrested at 9 p.m. Saturday in the first block of Main Street North. A vehicle the woman was driving backed into another vehicle in the parking lot. There were no injuries. The woman is currently in custody at the Kandiyohi County Jail pending a court appearance on three gross misdemeanor charges of driving while impaired.

Animals loose

ATWATER — A report was taken at 11:36 a.m. Saturday of five horses running on the road on the 3600 block of Kandiyohi County Road 4 Northeast. The horses returned home.

SUNBURG — A report was taken at 4:48 p.m. Friday of goats on the road on the 27000 block of Kandi-Swift Road Northwest. There were no officers in the area at the time and a message was left for the owner of the goats.

Fight

WILLMAR — A report was taken at 8:55 p.m. Saturday of a fight on the 1600 block of Seventh Street Southwest. A male party had left and stabbed himself in the arm. He was transported to CentraCare — Rice Memorial Hospital in Willmar.

Theft

KANDIYOHI — A report was taken at 6:35 p.m. Friday of the theft of miscellaneous tools and equipment from an address on the 100 block of Seventh Street South. The theft is believed to have occurred sometime in January or February.

WILLMAR — A report was taken at 10:18 a.m. Sunday of a bicycle that was stolen out of a garage on the 400 block of 15th Avenue Southwest.

WILLMAR — A report was taken at 2:29 p.m. Saturday of the theft of a motor vehicle from a business on the 100 block of 28th Avenue Southeast.

WILLMAR — A report was taken at 2 p.m. Saturday of an attempted motor vehicle theft at a business on the 700 block of 19th Avenue Southeast. The vehicle had been broken into and was attempted to be started.

Weapons complaint

WILLMAR — A report was taken at 9:13 p.m. Saturday of two young males walking on the 1200 block of 15th Street Southwest that the reporting party thought might be carrying weapons.