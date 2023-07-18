Records published July 18, 2023

Arrests

WILLMAR — A 39-year-old was arrested after a reported domestic assault at 8:31 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of Kandiyohi County Road 5 and 90th Avenue Southwest in Willmar. He was in custody at the Kandiyohi County Jail as of Monday afternoon with a pending charged of felony second-degree assault.

WILLMAR — A 30-year-old was arrested on a Kandiyohi County warrant after a traffic stop at 10:06 a.m. Monday near the intersection of Benson Avenue and Fifth Street Southwest. He was in custody at the Kandiyohi County Jail as of Monday afternoon with a pending charge of financial transaction card fraud.

WILLMAR — A 23-year-old male was arrested at 12:57 p.m. Sunday in the 700 block of Fifth Street Southwest. According to the report, the suspect threatened others with a knife and had an infant in the basement.

Crashes

WILLMAR — A crash was reported at 10:28 a.m. Monday in the 1000 block of First Street South. According to the report, one driver in a Dodge Avenger was waiting to turn into a restaurant when they were rear-ended by a Jeep. Both vehicle were operable and the driver of the Avengers was checked by an ambulance, according to the report.

SPICER — A crash was reported at 3:38 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Summit Avenue in Spicer. According to the report, the vehicle wasn’t parked and a female party attempted to get into it while it was rolling and was struck. The driver attempted to stop the vehicle but was hit by the vehicle door before it rolled down Summit Avenue into a utility pole and a tree before coming to a halt. New London Ambulance and the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report.

ADVERTISEMENT

WILLMAR — A three-vehicle crash was reported at 2:53 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Trott Avenue and Fifth Street Southwest. No injuries were listed in the report. Willmar police responded to the scene.

Damage to property

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 11:05 a.m. Monday that someone attempted to break into an apartment in the 1100 block of 24th Street Northwest.

Fraud

BELGRADE — A caller reported at 12:12 p.m. Monday in the 24300 block of Kandiyohi County Road 9 Northeast that a person attempted to apply for a car loan in their name.

Theft

WILLMAR — A caller reported the theft of a gas cap at 9:03 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of 16th Street Southwest.

WILLMAR — A gas driveoff was reported at 4 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of Litchfield Avenue Southwest

Trespassing

WILLMAR — A report of trespassing was made at 11:40 a.m. Monday in the 1200 block of 24th Street Northwest.