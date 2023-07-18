6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Records published July 18, 2023

The Tribune publishes Records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are written by Tribune staff members based on information contained in public documents from the state court system and from law enforcement agencies. It is the Tribune’s policy that this column contain a complete record. Requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.

West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 5:01 AM

Arrests

WILLMAR — A 39-year-old was arrested after a reported domestic assault at 8:31 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of Kandiyohi County Road 5 and 90th Avenue Southwest in Willmar. He was in custody at the Kandiyohi County Jail as of Monday afternoon with a pending charged of felony second-degree assault.

WILLMAR — A 30-year-old was arrested on a Kandiyohi County warrant after a traffic stop at 10:06 a.m. Monday near the intersection of Benson Avenue and Fifth Street Southwest. He was in custody at the Kandiyohi County Jail as of Monday afternoon with a pending charge of financial transaction card fraud.

WILLMAR — A 23-year-old male was arrested at 12:57 p.m. Sunday in the 700 block of Fifth Street Southwest. According to the report, the suspect threatened others with a knife and had an infant in the basement.

Crashes

WILLMAR — A crash was reported at 10:28 a.m. Monday in the 1000 block of First Street South. According to the report, one driver in a Dodge Avenger was waiting to turn into a restaurant when they were rear-ended by a Jeep. Both vehicle were operable and the driver of the Avengers was checked by an ambulance, according to the report.

SPICER — A crash was reported at 3:38 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Summit Avenue in Spicer. According to the report, the vehicle wasn’t parked and a female party attempted to get into it while it was rolling and was struck. The driver attempted to stop the vehicle but was hit by the vehicle door before it rolled down Summit Avenue into a utility pole and a tree before coming to a halt. New London Ambulance and the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report.

WILLMAR — A three-vehicle crash was reported at 2:53 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Trott Avenue and Fifth Street Southwest. No injuries were listed in the report. Willmar police responded to the scene.

Damage to property

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 11:05 a.m. Monday that someone attempted to break into an apartment in the 1100 block of 24th Street Northwest.

Fraud

BELGRADE — A caller reported at 12:12 p.m. Monday in the 24300 block of Kandiyohi County Road 9 Northeast that a person attempted to apply for a car loan in their name.

Theft

WILLMAR — A caller reported the theft of a gas cap at 9:03 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of 16th Street Southwest.

WILLMAR — A gas driveoff was reported at 4 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of Litchfield Avenue Southwest

Trespassing

WILLMAR — A report of trespassing was made at 11:40 a.m. Monday in the 1200 block of 24th Street Northwest.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

The West Central Tribune newsroom can be reached via email:
news@wctrib.com or phone 320-235-1150.
