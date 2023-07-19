6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, July 19

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Records published July 19, 2023

The Tribune publishes Records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are written by Tribune staff members based on information contained in public documents from the state court system and from law enforcement agencies. It is the Tribune’s policy that this column contain a complete record. Requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.

Stock art of red and blue emergency lights atop a police vehicle.
West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 4:55 AM

Arrest

WILLMAR — A 28-year-old male was arrested after a reported domestic assault at 9:39 p.m. Monday. The male was in custody Tuesday morning at the Kandiyohi County Jail with two pending gross misdemeanor charges.

Burglary

NEW LONDON — A caller reported at 8:22 a.m. Tuesday that their backdoor and window were broken at an address on Main Street South.

LAKE LILLIAN — A caller reported at 8:32 p.m. Monday that someone had damaged their tent in the 10900 block of 165th Avenue Southeast.

RAYMOND — A caller reported at 1:12 p.m. Monday that someone had broken into their residence in the 11700 block of 105th Avenue Southwest. According to the report, some items in the home were missing and others were broken.

Criminal damage to property

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 10:26 p.m. Monday that a male party was smashing windows on a car and damaged a truck with a machete in the 400 block of 16th Avenue Southwest.

ADVERTISEMENT

WILLMAR — A caller in the 400 block of 30th Street Northwest reported at 9:56 p.m. Monday that a woman had slashed his tires and damaged the windshield of his vehicle. According to the report, the caller stated the incident happened about a month ago.

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 6:53 p.m. Monday a group of kids smashing new equipment with rocks and writing on a slide with a marker in the 400 block of Johanna Avenue Southeast. According to the report, a party was advised to clean the graffiti off.

Graffiti

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 10:17 a.m. Tuesday graffiti on the back of a metal cabinet for the wastewater treatment facility in Willmar, near the intersection of First Street North and 15th Avenue Northwest.

Harassment

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 11:38 a.m. Tuesday a male party pulled out all their flowers and threw them on the sidewalk in the 400 block of Lakeland Drive Southeast.

Theft

WILLMAR — Loss prevention at a business in the 700 block of 19th Avenue Southeast reported at 9:50 a.m. Tuesday they had two adult females in custody for stealing.

KANDIYOHI — A caller reported at 4:31 p.m. Monday that their wallet was stolen from their vehicle Sunday night in the 100 block of Fifth Street South in Kandiyohi.

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 5:19 a.m. Tuesday that three people broke into their car in the 400 block of 30th Street Northwest. According to the report, the caller stated the three suspects were wearing hooded sweatshirts and ran through a nearby field to the apartments behind their lot.

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 11:40 p.m. Monday that someone stole tools out of their truck in the 400 block of 14th Street Southwest.

ADVERTISEMENT

Latest crime and courts:

Kandiyohi County marriage licenses

Nine couples filed for marriage licenses July 10-14 in Kandiyohi County.

  • Bryon Jon Swanson, Kandiyohi; Krista Danielle Woodcock, Kandiyohi
  • Lorenzo Gutierrez Alvarez, Willmar; Aurora Guadalupe Anahi Castillo Paxtor, Willmar
  • Jeffrey Robert Vanden Einde, Pennock; Tanya Lynn Vanden Einde, Pennock
  • Lisette Antonia Herandez Alaniz, Willmar; Osman Martin Moreno Fuentes, Willmar
  • Gary Dean Dunbar, Willmar; Vickie Lee Eisenlohr, Willmar
  • Rylee Ann Holme, Spicer; Hunter Thomas Vandeputte, Spicer
  • Molly Marie Morrison, Kandiyohi; Eric Frederick Hedy, Kandiyohi
  • Jeffrey Keith Stai, New London; Amanda Kay Untiedt, New London
  • Thor Burton Amundson, Brooten; Vicki Lynn Stenmark, Brooten
West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

The West Central Tribune newsroom can be reached via email:
news@wctrib.com or phone 320-235-1150.
What To Read Next
Willmar Offices 032123 003.jpg
Local
Willmar sets potential Aug. 7 vote on JCPenney location for city hall and community center
32m ago
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila
Erica Dischino / TribuneThe Willmar City Auditorium, next door to the Willmar City Offices on Sixth Street Southwest in downtown Willmar, is shown Tuesday. Use of space in the auditorium as part of a new city hall project is under discussion.
Local
Willmar City Council hears new options for city hall including Skylark Center, Block 50 and downtown
32m ago
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila
Carmen Fernholz, right, described the challenges and strides made in developing the intermediate wheat grass trademarked as Kernza during a field day at the A Frame Farm near Madison, Minnesota on July 13, 2023.
Local
Minnesota farmers among those growing the promise of Kernza
12h ago
 · 
By  Tom Cherveny
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
Willmar vs. Rochester, 071823.001.jpg
Sports
Northwoods League: Rochester's big inning dooms Willmar
7h ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Amateur baseball
Sports
Area baseball roundup: Litch VFW moves into district tournament
7h ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Willmar vs. Eau Claire, 060123.001.jpg
Sports
Northwoods League: Ex-Willmar Cardinal has a new look
13h ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Kerkhoven vs. Redwood Falls, 071723.001.jpg
Sports
Legion baseball roundup: Kerkhoven pitcher shuts the door on Redwood falls
1d ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne