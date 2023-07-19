Records published July 19, 2023

Arrest

WILLMAR — A 28-year-old male was arrested after a reported domestic assault at 9:39 p.m. Monday. The male was in custody Tuesday morning at the Kandiyohi County Jail with two pending gross misdemeanor charges.

Burglary

NEW LONDON — A caller reported at 8:22 a.m. Tuesday that their backdoor and window were broken at an address on Main Street South.

LAKE LILLIAN — A caller reported at 8:32 p.m. Monday that someone had damaged their tent in the 10900 block of 165th Avenue Southeast.

RAYMOND — A caller reported at 1:12 p.m. Monday that someone had broken into their residence in the 11700 block of 105th Avenue Southwest. According to the report, some items in the home were missing and others were broken.

Criminal damage to property

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 10:26 p.m. Monday that a male party was smashing windows on a car and damaged a truck with a machete in the 400 block of 16th Avenue Southwest.

WILLMAR — A caller in the 400 block of 30th Street Northwest reported at 9:56 p.m. Monday that a woman had slashed his tires and damaged the windshield of his vehicle. According to the report, the caller stated the incident happened about a month ago.

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 6:53 p.m. Monday a group of kids smashing new equipment with rocks and writing on a slide with a marker in the 400 block of Johanna Avenue Southeast. According to the report, a party was advised to clean the graffiti off.

Graffiti

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 10:17 a.m. Tuesday graffiti on the back of a metal cabinet for the wastewater treatment facility in Willmar, near the intersection of First Street North and 15th Avenue Northwest.

Harassment

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 11:38 a.m. Tuesday a male party pulled out all their flowers and threw them on the sidewalk in the 400 block of Lakeland Drive Southeast.

Theft

WILLMAR — Loss prevention at a business in the 700 block of 19th Avenue Southeast reported at 9:50 a.m. Tuesday they had two adult females in custody for stealing.

KANDIYOHI — A caller reported at 4:31 p.m. Monday that their wallet was stolen from their vehicle Sunday night in the 100 block of Fifth Street South in Kandiyohi.

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 5:19 a.m. Tuesday that three people broke into their car in the 400 block of 30th Street Northwest. According to the report, the caller stated the three suspects were wearing hooded sweatshirts and ran through a nearby field to the apartments behind their lot.

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 11:40 p.m. Monday that someone stole tools out of their truck in the 400 block of 14th Street Southwest.

