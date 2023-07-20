6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, July 20

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Records published July 20, 2023

The Tribune publishes Records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are written by Tribune staff members based on information contained in public documents from the state court system and from law enforcement agencies. It is the Tribune’s policy that this column contain a complete record. Requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.

Stock art of red and blue emergency lights atop a police vehicle.
West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 4:58 AM

Arrests

WILLMAR — A 26-year-old male was arrested at 1:13 a.m. Wednesday after a report of domestic assault in the 1800 block of Becker Avenue Southeast. He was in custody at the Kandiyohi County Jail as of Wednesday morning with multiple pending felony and misdemeanor charges.

ST. PAUL — Two suspects were arrested on outstanding warrants in Ramsey County and transported to the Kandiyohi County Jail at 12:19 a.m. Wednesday. Both were in custody as of Wednesday morning.

The first suspect listed in the report is a 31-year-old male. He has one pending charge of third-degree drug possession.

The second suspect listed in the report is a 35-year-old female. She has one pending charge of felony theft.

WILLMAR — A 41-year-old male was arrested after a report of trespassing was made at 6:52 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of Business Highway 71 North. He was listed as in custody Wednesday morning at the Kandiyohi County Jail with a pending misdemeanor charge.

ADVERTISEMENT

RAYMOND — A 44-year-old male was arrested at 6:37 p.m. Tuesday in the 11700 block of 105th Avenue Southwest in Raymond. According to the report, the man was arrested for possibly violating a restraining order. He was listed as in custody at the Kandiyohi County Jail as of Wednesday morning with two pending misdemeanor charges.

ATWATER — A 26-year-old male was arrested on a Kandiyohi County warrant at 3:12 p.m. Tuesday in Meeker County. The male was listed as in custody Wednesday morning at the Kandiyohi County Jail with a pending misdemeanor charge.

Harassment

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 9:42 a.m. Wednesday in the 1700 block of First Street South that a co-worker threatened to beat up the caller.

Theft

WILLMAR — An adult female was cited for shoplifting at 2:22 p.m. Tuesday at business in the 700 block of 19th Avenue Southeast.

Latest crime and courts:

West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

The West Central Tribune newsroom can be reached via email:
news@wctrib.com or phone 320-235-1150.
What To Read Next
Rockin Robbins 071823 001.jpg
Members Only
Local
Photos: Robbins Island rocks during second free concert of summer in Willmar
13h ago
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Jessi Bonnema.JPG
Members Only
Arts and Entertainment
Creator Collective aims to empower artists and art lovers with pop-up art gallery in Willmar
22h ago
 · 
By  Shelby Lindrud
A pair of white lilies against a reflective background.
Local
Funeral service listing published July 19, 2023
23h ago
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
Willmar vs. Rochester, 071923.001.jpg
Sports
Stingers come up clutch to beat Honkers
6h ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Baseball logo
Sports
Junior Legion baseball roundup: Montevideo opens playoffs with a win
6h ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Amateur baseball
Sports
Amateur baseball roundup: Granite Falls Kilowatts shut down Willmar Rails
7h ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Willmar vs. Rochester, 071823.001.jpg
Sports
Northwoods League: Rochester's big inning dooms Willmar
1d ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne