Records published July 20, 2023

Arrests

WILLMAR — A 26-year-old male was arrested at 1:13 a.m. Wednesday after a report of domestic assault in the 1800 block of Becker Avenue Southeast. He was in custody at the Kandiyohi County Jail as of Wednesday morning with multiple pending felony and misdemeanor charges.

ST. PAUL — Two suspects were arrested on outstanding warrants in Ramsey County and transported to the Kandiyohi County Jail at 12:19 a.m. Wednesday. Both were in custody as of Wednesday morning.

The first suspect listed in the report is a 31-year-old male. He has one pending charge of third-degree drug possession.

The second suspect listed in the report is a 35-year-old female. She has one pending charge of felony theft.

WILLMAR — A 41-year-old male was arrested after a report of trespassing was made at 6:52 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of Business Highway 71 North. He was listed as in custody Wednesday morning at the Kandiyohi County Jail with a pending misdemeanor charge.

RAYMOND — A 44-year-old male was arrested at 6:37 p.m. Tuesday in the 11700 block of 105th Avenue Southwest in Raymond. According to the report, the man was arrested for possibly violating a restraining order. He was listed as in custody at the Kandiyohi County Jail as of Wednesday morning with two pending misdemeanor charges.

ATWATER — A 26-year-old male was arrested on a Kandiyohi County warrant at 3:12 p.m. Tuesday in Meeker County. The male was listed as in custody Wednesday morning at the Kandiyohi County Jail with a pending misdemeanor charge.

Harassment

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 9:42 a.m. Wednesday in the 1700 block of First Street South that a co-worker threatened to beat up the caller.

Theft

WILLMAR — An adult female was cited for shoplifting at 2:22 p.m. Tuesday at business in the 700 block of 19th Avenue Southeast.