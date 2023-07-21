6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, July 21

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Records published July 21, 2023

The Tribune publishes Records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are written by Tribune staff members based on information contained in public documents from the state court system and from law enforcement agencies. It is the Tribune’s policy that this column contain a complete record. Requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.

Stock art of red and blue emergency lights atop a police vehicle.
West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 5:00 AM

Arrest

WILLMAR — A 62-year-old male was arrested on a Wright County warrant at 3:44 p.m. Wednesday in the 2200 block of 23rd Street Northeast. He was in custody as of Thursday afternoon at the Kandiyohi County Jail with a pending fifth-degree drug possession charge.

Alcohol offense

WILLMAR — A party was cited for failing an underage alcohol compliance check at 5:38 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of Fourth Street South.

Crash

WILLMAR — A crash was reported at 1:15 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Fourth Avenue and 28th Street Southwest. No injuries were listed in the report. Willmar police responded to the scene.

Downed tree

ATWATER — A large tree that downed a powerline and fell onto the road and some cars was reported at 5:35 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Third Street South and Washington Avenue West in Atwater.

Fraud

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 11:34 a.m. Thursday that someone attempted to put a lot of money into their bank account in the 500 block of 19th Avenue Southeast.

ADVERTISEMENT

SPICER — A business in the 100 block of Access Drive in Spicer reported at 9:17 a.m. Thursday that a customer had passed a bad check.

Recovery

SPICER — A caller reported finding a green 90cc Polaris Sportsman four-wheeler at 8:33 p.m. Wednesday in the 4400 block of 97th Avenue Northeast.

Suspicious vehicle

PENNOCK — A caller in the 200 block of Fifth Street Northeast in Pennock reported a suspicious vehicle at 12:39 p.m. Thursday.

Theft

WILLMAR — A report of theft was made at 8:38 a.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of Elizabeth Avenue Southeast.

WILLMAR — A caller in the 900 block of Lakeland Drive Northeast reported theft at 5:35 p.m. Wednesday.

Latest crime and courts:

West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

The West Central Tribune newsroom can be reached via email:
news@wctrib.com or phone 320-235-1150.
What To Read Next
A pair of white lilies against a reflective background.
Local
Funeral service listing published July 21, 2023
51m ago
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Willmar road work 071923 001.jpg
Members Only
Local
Rising prices have Kandiyohi County Public Works cutting back on road reconstruction
1h ago
 · 
By  Shelby Lindrud
Chippewa County could learn as early as June 20 whether the Minnwest Bank building in downtown Montevideo provides an affordable option for relocating the county's Family Services operations. Bank is shown in this May 16, 2023 photo.
Members Only
Local
Montevideo, Minnesota, bank building not the likely solution for Chippewa County facilities needs
13h ago
 · 
By  Tom Cherveny
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
Glenwood-Lowry shortstop Levi Johnson throws to first base for an out during Game 2 of the Division II West Central North championship series against Parkers Prairie on Thursday, July 20, 2023 at Marthaler Field in Glenwood.
Sports
Legion baseball roundup: Glenwood-Lowry moves on in sub-state playoffs
8h ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown
KRA Speedway logo.jpg
Sports
Auto racing: Four area drivers take home A feature titles
8h ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Willmar Stingers
Sports
Northwoods League: Willmar Stingers out-pitch St. Cloud Rox, 2-0
8h ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Willmar vs. Rochester, 071923.001.jpg
Sports
Stingers come up clutch to beat Honkers
1d ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne