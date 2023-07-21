Records published July 21, 2023

Arrest

WILLMAR — A 62-year-old male was arrested on a Wright County warrant at 3:44 p.m. Wednesday in the 2200 block of 23rd Street Northeast. He was in custody as of Thursday afternoon at the Kandiyohi County Jail with a pending fifth-degree drug possession charge.

Alcohol offense

WILLMAR — A party was cited for failing an underage alcohol compliance check at 5:38 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of Fourth Street South.

Crash

WILLMAR — A crash was reported at 1:15 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Fourth Avenue and 28th Street Southwest. No injuries were listed in the report. Willmar police responded to the scene.

Downed tree

ATWATER — A large tree that downed a powerline and fell onto the road and some cars was reported at 5:35 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Third Street South and Washington Avenue West in Atwater.

Fraud

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 11:34 a.m. Thursday that someone attempted to put a lot of money into their bank account in the 500 block of 19th Avenue Southeast.

SPICER — A business in the 100 block of Access Drive in Spicer reported at 9:17 a.m. Thursday that a customer had passed a bad check.

Recovery

SPICER — A caller reported finding a green 90cc Polaris Sportsman four-wheeler at 8:33 p.m. Wednesday in the 4400 block of 97th Avenue Northeast.

Suspicious vehicle

PENNOCK — A caller in the 200 block of Fifth Street Northeast in Pennock reported a suspicious vehicle at 12:39 p.m. Thursday.

Theft

WILLMAR — A report of theft was made at 8:38 a.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of Elizabeth Avenue Southeast.

WILLMAR — A caller in the 900 block of Lakeland Drive Northeast reported theft at 5:35 p.m. Wednesday.