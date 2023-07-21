Records published July 21, 2023
The Tribune publishes Records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are written by Tribune staff members based on information contained in public documents from the state court system and from law enforcement agencies. It is the Tribune’s policy that this column contain a complete record. Requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.
Arrest
WILLMAR — A 62-year-old male was arrested on a Wright County warrant at 3:44 p.m. Wednesday in the 2200 block of 23rd Street Northeast. He was in custody as of Thursday afternoon at the Kandiyohi County Jail with a pending fifth-degree drug possession charge.
Alcohol offense
WILLMAR — A party was cited for failing an underage alcohol compliance check at 5:38 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of Fourth Street South.
Crash
WILLMAR — A crash was reported at 1:15 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Fourth Avenue and 28th Street Southwest. No injuries were listed in the report. Willmar police responded to the scene.
Downed tree
ATWATER — A large tree that downed a powerline and fell onto the road and some cars was reported at 5:35 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Third Street South and Washington Avenue West in Atwater.
Fraud
WILLMAR — A caller reported at 11:34 a.m. Thursday that someone attempted to put a lot of money into their bank account in the 500 block of 19th Avenue Southeast.
SPICER — A business in the 100 block of Access Drive in Spicer reported at 9:17 a.m. Thursday that a customer had passed a bad check.
Recovery
SPICER — A caller reported finding a green 90cc Polaris Sportsman four-wheeler at 8:33 p.m. Wednesday in the 4400 block of 97th Avenue Northeast.
Suspicious vehicle
PENNOCK — A caller in the 200 block of Fifth Street Northeast in Pennock reported a suspicious vehicle at 12:39 p.m. Thursday.
Theft
WILLMAR — A report of theft was made at 8:38 a.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of Elizabeth Avenue Southeast.
WILLMAR — A caller in the 900 block of Lakeland Drive Northeast reported theft at 5:35 p.m. Wednesday.
