Records published July 22, 2023

Arrests

WILLMAR — Three parties were arrested on drug charges at 3:50 p.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of 19th Avenue Southeast. According to the report, the three suspects were 36, 38 and 18 years old. None of the three parties were listed as in custody on the Kandiyohi County Jail roster as of Friday afternoon.

Crashes

RAYMOND — A crash was reported at 6:48 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of Minnesota Highway 23 and 128th Street Southwest in Raymond. The Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office, Raymond Fire Department and Ambulance assisted the Minnesota State Patrol at the scene.

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 10:27 a.m. Friday a hit-and-run crash that occurred Wednesday in the 2700 block of 30th Street Northeast.

Criminal damage to property

WILLMAR — A caller in the 900 block of Seventh Street Northwest reported damage to property at 4:26 p.m. Thursday.

Dog bite

SPICER — A caller reported at 5:39 p.m. Thursday being bitten by a dog in the 15600 block of 56th Street Northeast in Spicer.

Fight

WILLMAR — A report was made at 7:16 p.m. Thursday of four people fighting at a soccer field in the 2700 block of 30th Street Northeast.

Fraud

WILLMAR — A caller in the 1600 block of First Street South reported at 5:30 p.m. Thursday that they believed they were involved in Facebook scam. According to the report, the scam dealt with a free Anytime Fitness class.

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 2:01 p.m. Thursday that a check worth more than $33,000 was intercepted and didn’t make it to another company in the 1800 block of Technology Drive Northeast. According to the report, the fraudulent check was made out with the same information as the original, but a different payee was placed on the check.

Theft

SPICER — A caller reported that someone broke into a coin machine at 8:35 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of Minnesota Highway 23 North in Spicer.

WILLMAR — A party was apprehended for shoplifting at 5:44 p.m. Thursday in the 700 block of 19th Avenue Southeast. According to the report, the business did not wish to pursue charges, but wanted the party removed from the property.

Suspicious activity

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 5 a.m. Friday a suspicious male party outside in the 1100 block of Second Street Southeast.

WILLMAR — Reports of a suspicious male party taking pictures of people with his phone and swearing at others was made at 9:10 p.m. Thursday in the 600 block of Business Highway 71 North. According to the report, the male party was served a trespass notice.

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 9:32 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of Park Avenue Northwest that three male parties were walking by their house and one was looking into windows. According to the report, staff at the property recognized one of the males and requested for extra patrol. The caller was advised to call dispatch if the behavior continued.

