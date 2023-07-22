6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Saturday, July 22

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Records published July 22, 2023

The Tribune publishes Records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are written by Tribune staff members based on information contained in public documents from the state court system and from law enforcement agencies. It is the Tribune’s policy that this column contain a complete record. Requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.

Stock art of red and blue emergency lights atop a police vehicle.
West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 6:00 AM

Arrests

WILLMAR — Three parties were arrested on drug charges at 3:50 p.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of 19th Avenue Southeast. According to the report, the three suspects were 36, 38 and 18 years old. None of the three parties were listed as in custody on the Kandiyohi County Jail roster as of Friday afternoon.

Crashes

RAYMOND — A crash was reported at 6:48 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of Minnesota Highway 23 and 128th Street Southwest in Raymond. The Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office, Raymond Fire Department and Ambulance assisted the Minnesota State Patrol at the scene.

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 10:27 a.m. Friday a hit-and-run crash that occurred Wednesday in the 2700 block of 30th Street Northeast.

Criminal damage to property

WILLMAR — A caller in the 900 block of Seventh Street Northwest reported damage to property at 4:26 p.m. Thursday.

Dog bite

SPICER — A caller reported at 5:39 p.m. Thursday being bitten by a dog in the 15600 block of 56th Street Northeast in Spicer.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fight

WILLMAR — A report was made at 7:16 p.m. Thursday of four people fighting at a soccer field in the 2700 block of 30th Street Northeast.

Fraud

WILLMAR — A caller in the 1600 block of First Street South reported at 5:30 p.m. Thursday that they believed they were involved in Facebook scam. According to the report, the scam dealt with a free Anytime Fitness class.

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 2:01 p.m. Thursday that a check worth more than $33,000 was intercepted and didn’t make it to another company in the 1800 block of Technology Drive Northeast. According to the report, the fraudulent check was made out with the same information as the original, but a different payee was placed on the check.

Theft

SPICER — A caller reported that someone broke into a coin machine at 8:35 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of Minnesota Highway 23 North in Spicer.

WILLMAR — A party was apprehended for shoplifting at 5:44 p.m. Thursday in the 700 block of 19th Avenue Southeast. According to the report, the business did not wish to pursue charges, but wanted the party removed from the property.

Suspicious activity

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 5 a.m. Friday a suspicious male party outside in the 1100 block of Second Street Southeast.

WILLMAR — Reports of a suspicious male party taking pictures of people with his phone and swearing at others was made at 9:10 p.m. Thursday in the 600 block of Business Highway 71 North. According to the report, the male party was served a trespass notice.

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 9:32 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of Park Avenue Northwest that three male parties were walking by their house and one was looking into windows. According to the report, staff at the property recognized one of the males and requested for extra patrol. The caller was advised to call dispatch if the behavior continued.

ADVERTISEMENT

Latest crime and courts:

West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

The West Central Tribune newsroom can be reached via email:
news@wctrib.com or phone 320-235-1150.
What To Read Next
A pair of white lilies against a reflective background.
Local
Funeral service listing published July 22, 2023
1h ago
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Lightning strikes illuminate the sky over the Middle Fork Crow River near Spicer the evening of Thursday, May 12, 2022. The storm brought down trees and infrastructure, causing multi-hour power outages in the area.
Members Only
Local
Kandiyohi County looks for ways to fill weather radar gaps
2h ago
 · 
By  Shelby Lindrud
The City of Clara City is looking to replace its public library with a new facility and is asking Chippewa County to be a partner in the project. A former bank building, shown above, currently serves as the library.
Local
Clara City, Minnesota, asks Chippewa County to partner in building new library
2h ago
 · 
By  Tom Cherveny
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
4948521+baseball-art.jpg
Sports
Junior Legion baseball roundup: Montevideo wins a playoff thriller from Madison
7h ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Willmar Stingers logo
Sports
Northwoods League: Stingers bring their bats to blast Rox
8h ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Amateur Baseball
Sports
Amateur baseball roundup: Bird Island Bullfrogs shut down Willmar Rails, 9-0
8h ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Willmar shortstop Sam Etterman makes a throw to first base during a Corn Belt League game against Milroy on Sunday, June 25, 2023 at Bill Taunton Stadium in Willmar.
Sports
Tribune Notebook: Corn Belt League playoffs loom
14h ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott