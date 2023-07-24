Records published July 24, 2023

Arrests

SPICER — A 19-year-old was arrested on suspicion of impaired driving after a report of a party slumping in their car in the 200 block of Access Drive in Spicer was made at 7:15 a.m. Sunday. The party was not listed as in custody on the Kandiyohi County Jail roster at 2 p.m. Sunday.

WILLMAR — A 62-year-old male was arrested after a reported domestic assault at 10:10 p.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of U.S. Highway 12 East. He was listed as in custody as of 2 p.m. Sunday at the Kandiyohi County Jail with three pending misdemeanor charges.

LITCHFIELD — A 26-year-old female was arrested in Meeker County and transported to the Kandiyohi County Jail at 7:15 p.m. Saturday. The woman was in custody as of 2 p.m. Sunday at the Kandiyohi County Jail with three pending charges.

NEW LONDON — A 49-year-old male was arrested for violating a no-contact order at 2:37 p.m. Saturday in New London. He was listed as in custody at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Kandiyohi County Jail with a pending gross misdemeanor charge.

GLENCOE — A 30-year-old female was arrested on a warrant in the 800 block 10th Street East in Glencoe and transported to the Kandiyohi County Jail at 2:09 p.m. Saturday. She was in custody as of 2 p.m. Sunday with a pending charge of check forgery.

WILLMAR — A 29-year-old male was arrested at 12:12 p.m. Saturday in the 2500 block of U.S. Highway 12 East. He was in custody at the Kandiyohi County Jail as of 2 p.m. Sunday with a pending felony charge as a fugitive from another state.

Assault

WILLMAR — A report of a fight in front of an apartment complex was made at 5:21 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of Becker Avenue Southeast.

Crashes

WILLMAR — A rollover crash was reported at 7:38 a.m. Sunday at Minnesota Avenue and Seventh Street Southwest. Willmar Police and the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s office responded to the scene.

WILLMAR — A crash resulting in property damage and blocking traffic was reported at 4:16 p.m. Friday near the intersection of First Street South and Minnesota Avenue Southwest. No injuries were listed in the report. Willmar police responded to the scene.

WILLMAR — A crash was reported at 2:50 p.m. Friday in the 1300 block of Fifth Street Southeast. No injuries were listed in the report.

Criminal damage to property

WILLMAR — A caller in the 6200 block of County Road 5 Northwest reported at 5:13 p.m. Friday that their vehicle was broken into and the front and rear passenger windows were broken.

Controlled burn briefly spreads

NEW LONDON — A report was made at 3:49 p.m. Saturday that a fire had jumped the roadway in the 4100 block of 139th Avenue Norhtwest and began burning things it shouldn’t. The New London Fire Department, Lakes Area Responders and Sunburg Fire and Ambulance responded to the scene.

Vehicle fire

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 12:44 p.m. Saturday that a vehicle was on fire near the U.S. Highway 12 bypass and Second Street Southwest. Willmar Fire and Police and the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report.

Fraud

WILLMAR — A caller in the 1500 block of Eighth Street Southwest reported at 7:38 p.m. Friday they believed they got scammed.

Recovery

BAGLEY — A camper originally reported stolen in the 300 block of Litchfield Avenue Southeast in Willmar was recovered at 4:04 p.m. Saturday at an address on Willborg Avenue Southwest in Bagley, Minnesota.

NEW LONDON — An item previously reported stolen was recovered at 12:34 p.m. Saturday in the 2700 block of Minnesota Highway 9 Northeast in New London.

Vehicle theft

LAS VEGAS — A caller reported to the Willmar Police department at 4:41 a.m. Sunday that their vehicle was stolen while it was parked at the Las Vegas airport in the 5700 block of Wayne Newton Boulevard.

Theft

WILLMAR — A party was cited for shoplifting at 10:16 a.m. Sunday in the 700 block of 19th Avenue Southeast.

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 8:02 p.m. Saturday that their gym bag was stolen by a female party in the 500 block of Augusta Avenue Southeast. According to the report the bag was described as a gray North Face gym bag that contained a lifting belt and glove, along with razors and soaps.

ATWATER — A caller reported at 2:12 p.m. Saturday that their vehicle was broken into and two black long tube exhaust manifolds were stolen in the 100 block of Lincoln Street North.

WILLMAR — Possible theft of license plate tabs was reported at 9:58 a.m. Saturday in the 2200 block of 21st Street Southwest.

