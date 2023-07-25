Records published July 25, 2023
The Tribune publishes Records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are written by Tribune staff members based on information contained in public documents from the state court system and from law enforcement agencies. It is the Tribune’s policy that this column contain a complete record. Requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.
Coin laundry thefts
WILLMAR — A series of theft reports from coin laundry machines were made between 9 and 10:30 a.m. Monday. According to the Willmar Police Department media report, the thefts occurred July 10 in six different apartment buildings in Willmar in the 1400 block of 19th Avenue Southeast; the 700 block of Litchfield Avenue Southeast; the 500 block of Lakeland Drive Southeast and the 400 block of 30th Street Northwest.
Criminal damage to property
WILLMAR — A caller reported at 11:35 a.m. Monday in the 400 block of Litchfield Avenue Southeast that the front windshield on a car had been smashed between 11 p.m. Sunday and 9 a.m. Monday.
Fraud
WILLMAR — A caller at 9:05 a.m. Monday in the 1200 block of Grace Avenue Southwest reported that they were scammed out of $700 after attempting to buy a puppy.
Harassment
WILLMAR — A caller in the 400 block of Lakeland Drive Southeast reported at 11:09 a.m. Monday that employees at a fast food restaurant were harassing him and refused to give him his check.
Hit-and-run
WILLMAR — A caller reported at 10:46 a.m. Monday in the 700 block of 19th Avenue Southeast a hit-and-run crash that occurred round 4 p.m. Thursday, July 20.
ADVERTISEMENT
WILLMAR — A hit-and-run crash was reported at 8:12 p.m. Sunday in the 900 block of Fifth Street Southeast.
Recovery
KANDIYOHI — A caller reported at 11:51 a.m. Monday that a vehicle they had reported stolen was parked on the side of the road in the 500 block of McDermott Avenue South in Kandiyohi.
Theft
WILLMAR — A report of theft was made at 10:40 a.m. Monday in the 700 block of 19th Avenue Southeast.
ADVERTISEMENT