Records published July 25, 2023

Coin laundry thefts

WILLMAR — A series of theft reports from coin laundry machines were made between 9 and 10:30 a.m. Monday. According to the Willmar Police Department media report, the thefts occurred July 10 in six different apartment buildings in Willmar in the 1400 block of 19th Avenue Southeast; the 700 block of Litchfield Avenue Southeast; the 500 block of Lakeland Drive Southeast and the 400 block of 30th Street Northwest.

Criminal damage to property

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 11:35 a.m. Monday in the 400 block of Litchfield Avenue Southeast that the front windshield on a car had been smashed between 11 p.m. Sunday and 9 a.m. Monday.

Fraud

WILLMAR — A caller at 9:05 a.m. Monday in the 1200 block of Grace Avenue Southwest reported that they were scammed out of $700 after attempting to buy a puppy.

Harassment

WILLMAR — A caller in the 400 block of Lakeland Drive Southeast reported at 11:09 a.m. Monday that employees at a fast food restaurant were harassing him and refused to give him his check.

Hit-and-run

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 10:46 a.m. Monday in the 700 block of 19th Avenue Southeast a hit-and-run crash that occurred round 4 p.m. Thursday, July 20.

WILLMAR — A hit-and-run crash was reported at 8:12 p.m. Sunday in the 900 block of Fifth Street Southeast.

Recovery

KANDIYOHI — A caller reported at 11:51 a.m. Monday that a vehicle they had reported stolen was parked on the side of the road in the 500 block of McDermott Avenue South in Kandiyohi.

Theft

WILLMAR — A report of theft was made at 10:40 a.m. Monday in the 700 block of 19th Avenue Southeast.