Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, July 25

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Records published July 25, 2023

The Tribune publishes Records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are written by Tribune staff members based on information contained in public documents from the state court system and from law enforcement agencies. It is the Tribune’s policy that this column contain a complete record. Requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.

Stock art of red and blue emergency lights atop a police vehicle.
West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 5:07 AM

Coin laundry thefts

WILLMAR — A series of theft reports from coin laundry machines were made between 9 and 10:30 a.m. Monday. According to the Willmar Police Department media report, the thefts occurred July 10 in six different apartment buildings in Willmar in the 1400 block of 19th Avenue Southeast; the 700 block of Litchfield Avenue Southeast; the 500 block of Lakeland Drive Southeast and the 400 block of 30th Street Northwest.

Criminal damage to property

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 11:35 a.m. Monday in the 400 block of Litchfield Avenue Southeast that the front windshield on a car had been smashed between 11 p.m. Sunday and 9 a.m. Monday.

Fraud

WILLMAR — A caller at 9:05 a.m. Monday in the 1200 block of Grace Avenue Southwest reported that they were scammed out of $700 after attempting to buy a puppy.

Harassment

WILLMAR — A caller in the 400 block of Lakeland Drive Southeast reported at 11:09 a.m. Monday that employees at a fast food restaurant were harassing him and refused to give him his check.

Hit-and-run

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 10:46 a.m. Monday in the 700 block of 19th Avenue Southeast a hit-and-run crash that occurred round 4 p.m. Thursday, July 20.

ADVERTISEMENT

WILLMAR — A hit-and-run crash was reported at 8:12 p.m. Sunday in the 900 block of Fifth Street Southeast.

Recovery

KANDIYOHI — A caller reported at 11:51 a.m. Monday that a vehicle they had reported stolen was parked on the side of the road in the 500 block of McDermott Avenue South in Kandiyohi.

Theft

WILLMAR — A report of theft was made at 10:40 a.m. Monday in the 700 block of 19th Avenue Southeast.

Latest crime and courts:

West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

The West Central Tribune newsroom can be reached via email:
news@wctrib.com or phone 320-235-1150.
What To Read Next
Senior living facility 072023 001.jpg
Members Only
Local
Potential senior living development in Willmar, Minnesota, faces several hurdles
20m ago
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila
A pair of white lilies against a reflective background.
Local
Funeral service listing published July 24, 2023
23h ago
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Willmar Municipal Utilities space constraints 071823 004.jpg
Members Only
Local
City Council allows Willmar Municipal Utilities to move forward with facilities plans
1d ago
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
Willmar vs. St. Cloud, 072423.001.jpg
Sports
Northwoods League: St. Cloud Rox rout Stingers
7h ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Baseball logo
Sports
VFW baseball roundup: Willmar remains alive in district play
7h ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
072423.S.WCT.Elrosa.wins.1.jpg
Sports
Amateur baseball roundup: A playoff thriller for Elrosa Saints
1d ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Baseball logo
Sports
American Legion baseball: Glenwood-Lowry headed to state tournament
1d ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott