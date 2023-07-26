Records published July 26, 2023

Local Raymond, Minnesota, man transported after semi rolls on its side Steven Freese, 70, was transported to a hospital for treatment of unknown injuries. According to the Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office, Freese was driving an unloaded semitrailer southbound on Kandiyohi County Road 5 before he lost control of the vehicle.

Local Willmar police identify driver injured in rollover crash Sunday Jose Reyna, 50, of Willmar, was identified as the driver injured in a rollover crash reported Sunday morning in the city of Willmar. According to a news release, Reyna swerved to avoid hitting an animal.

Criminal damage to property

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 9:41 a.m. Tuesday that someon attempted to break into their coin laundry machine in the 400 block of 30th Street Northwest.

Fraud

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 4:07 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of 15th Street Southwest that they were scammed out of $650. According to the report, the caller was attempting to rent an apartment.

Theft

WILLMAR — A caller at 11 a.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of First Street South reported that someone stole their cellphone.

KANDIYOHI — A caller reported the theft of a firearm at 12:45 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of Pacific Avenue South in Kandiyohi after agents of the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives advised they had his firearm. According to the report, the caller did not know his firearm was stolen and filed a report.

