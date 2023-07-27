Records published July 27, 2023

Local Three people treated at scene of crash west of New London, Minnesota Three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash reported Wednesday. According to a news release from the Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office, all three were wearing seat belts and treated at the scene.

Man falls off roof

NEW LONDON — A report of an approximately 70-year-old male falling off the roof of a pole shed was made at 10:03 a.m. Tuesday in the 11000 block of 199th Avenue Northeast. New London Fire and Ambulance, Lakes Area Responders and the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report.

Arrest

WILLMAR — A 32-year-old male was arrested on a warrant in the 1500 block of 14th Avenue Northeast after a report of a suspicious party at 3:37 p.m. Tuesday. He was listed as in custody on the Kandiyohi County Jail roster at 2 p.m. Wednesday with two pending fifth-degree drug possession charges.

Criminal damage to property

WILLMAR — A caller reported damage to a back window of a vehicle at 10:07 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of Trott Avenue Southwest.

Downed power lines

NEW LONDON — A report of downed power lines was made at 11:35 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Birch Street and First Avenue Southeast in New London. The Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office and New London Fire Department responded to the report.

Fight

WILLMAR — A fight was reported at 7:13 p.m. Tuesday in the 3300 block of First Street South.

Fraud

WILLMAR — A caller in the 800 block of Mary Avenue Southeast wished to report a scam to law enforcement at 8:23 a.m. Wednesday.

Vehicle theft

WILLMAR — A caller at 11:19 a.m. Wednesday in the 2100 block of U.S. Highway 12 East reported that their car was stolen.

Theft

WILLMAR — A caller at 7:24 a.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of Second Street Southeast reported that their trailer was stolen.