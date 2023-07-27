Records published July 27, 2023

Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
The Tribune publishes Records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are written by Tribune staff members based on information contained in public documents from the state court system and from law enforcement agencies. It is the Tribune’s policy that this column contain a complete record. Requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.

West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 5:03 AM
Local
Three people treated at scene of crash west of New London, Minnesota
Three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash reported Wednesday. According to a news release from the Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office, all three were wearing seat belts and treated at the scene.
15h ago
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Local
Clara City, Minnesota, pilot suffers life-threatening injuries in crop-dusting crash
An airplane crash was reported around 9:35 a.m. Tuesday in rural Chippewa County, northwest of Clara City. The pilot, identified as Derek John DuHoux, was airlifted from the scene.
1d ago
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report

Man falls off roof

NEW LONDON — A report of an approximately 70-year-old male falling off the roof of a pole shed was made at 10:03 a.m. Tuesday in the 11000 block of 199th Avenue Northeast. New London Fire and Ambulance, Lakes Area Responders and the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report.

Arrest

WILLMAR — A 32-year-old male was arrested on a warrant in the 1500 block of 14th Avenue Northeast after a report of a suspicious party at 3:37 p.m. Tuesday. He was listed as in custody on the Kandiyohi County Jail roster at 2 p.m. Wednesday with two pending fifth-degree drug possession charges.

Criminal damage to property

WILLMAR — A caller reported damage to a back window of a vehicle at 10:07 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of Trott Avenue Southwest.

Downed power lines

NEW LONDON — A report of downed power lines was made at 11:35 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Birch Street and First Avenue Southeast in New London. The Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office and New London Fire Department responded to the report.

Fight

WILLMAR — A fight was reported at 7:13 p.m. Tuesday in the 3300 block of First Street South.

Fraud

WILLMAR — A caller in the 800 block of Mary Avenue Southeast wished to report a scam to law enforcement at 8:23 a.m. Wednesday.

Vehicle theft

WILLMAR — A caller at 11:19 a.m. Wednesday in the 2100 block of U.S. Highway 12 East reported that their car was stolen.

Theft

WILLMAR — A caller at 7:24 a.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of Second Street Southeast reported that their trailer was stolen.

Latest crime and courts:

