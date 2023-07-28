Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, July 28

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Records published July 28, 2023

The Tribune publishes Records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are written by Tribune staff members based on information contained in public documents from the state court system and from law enforcement agencies. It is the Tribune’s policy that this column contain a complete record. Requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.

Stock art of red and blue emergency lights atop a police vehicle.
West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 5:04 AM
traffic-accident.jpg
Local
Three injured in four-car pileup along Minnesota Highway 7 in Kandiyohi County
Two drivers and one passenger were injured, including a 17-year-old driver from Willmar, in a four-vehicle crash involving two semis. The State Patrol's report did not name him nor describe his injuries.
18h ago
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report

Arrest

WILLMAR — A 26-year-old male was arrested pending a charge of fleeing on foot after a fight involving multiple parties was reported at 8:16 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of 19th Avenue Southeast. The male was listed as in custody on the Kandiyohi County Jail roster as of 2 p.m. Thursday with two misdemeanor charges.

According to the Willmar Police Department media report, multiple parties were interviewed by law enforcement and more charges are pending.

Crashes

LAKE LILLIAN — A crash that was fully blocking traffic was reported at 5:54 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of 195th Avenue and 30th Street Southeast in Lake Lillian. Blomkest Fire and First Responders, Lake Lillian Fire and Ambulance, the Kandiyohi County Rescue Squad and the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Minnesota State Patrol at the scene. See the related story about a four-vehicle pile-up for more details .

WILLMAR — A crash was reported at 1:28 p.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of First Street South. According to the report, one vehicle struck another as it was switching lanes. No injuries were listed in the report.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fraud

WILLMAR — A business in the 4000 block of Abbott Drive Southeast at 10:52 a.m. Thursday reported an employee was making fraudulent purchases with a company credit card.

ATWATER — A caller in the 16800 block of 138th Avenue Northeast reported at 1:21 p.m. Wednesday they were scammed out of $1,800.

Graffiti

WILLMAR — A caller in the 1400 block of Lake Avenue Northwest reported at 11:13 a.m. Thursday graffiti on the doors of a garbage shed outside an apartment complex.

WILLMAR — A caller reported graffiti on a building in the 900 block of Litchfield Avenue Southeast at 3:06 p.m. Wednesday. According to the report, the caller stated they noticed the graffiti shortly after lunch earlier in the day.

Recovery

LAS VEGAS — Las Vegas police reported to Willmar police at 9:29 a.m. Thursday that a a vehicle reported stolen in Willmar was recovered in the 4600 block of Rainbow Boulevard North in Las Vegas.

Theft

WILLMAR — Theft of items from an apartment building was reported at 10:41 a.m. Thursday in the 100 block of Becker Avenue Southeast.

WILLMAR — A caller in the 2300 block of Highway 12 East at 10:16 a.m. Thursday reported theft of a four-wheeler.

Latest crime and courts:

West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

The West Central Tribune newsroom can be reached via email:
news@wctrib.com or phone 320-235-1150.
What To Read Next
M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center East Bank Hospital.jpg
Health
Fairview, Sanford end merger talks; Sanford cites lack of support from 'certain Minnesota stakeholders'
13h ago
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden
A pair of white lilies against a reflective background.
Local
Funeral service listing published July 27, 2023
23h ago
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Rockin Robbins 072523 001.jpg
Local
Photos: Rockin' Robbins features a little bit of blues and rock and roll
1d ago
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
Willmar Stingers logo
Sports
Northwoods League: Stingers’ bats help rout Rox, 12-4
7h ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Development camp
College
After one season in Minnesota, Logan Cooley cashes in via entry-level Arizona Coyotes contract
14h ago
 · 
By  Jess Myers
Willmar Stingers logo
Sports
Northwoods League: Rox walk off the Stingers, 15-14
1d ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Amateur baseball
Sports
Amateur baseball roundup: Plato scores late to beat Bird Island
1d ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott