Records published July 28, 2023

Local Three injured in four-car pileup along Minnesota Highway 7 in Kandiyohi County Two drivers and one passenger were injured, including a 17-year-old driver from Willmar, in a four-vehicle crash involving two semis. The State Patrol's report did not name him nor describe his injuries.

Arrest

WILLMAR — A 26-year-old male was arrested pending a charge of fleeing on foot after a fight involving multiple parties was reported at 8:16 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of 19th Avenue Southeast. The male was listed as in custody on the Kandiyohi County Jail roster as of 2 p.m. Thursday with two misdemeanor charges.

According to the Willmar Police Department media report, multiple parties were interviewed by law enforcement and more charges are pending.

Crashes

LAKE LILLIAN — A crash that was fully blocking traffic was reported at 5:54 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of 195th Avenue and 30th Street Southeast in Lake Lillian. Blomkest Fire and First Responders, Lake Lillian Fire and Ambulance, the Kandiyohi County Rescue Squad and the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Minnesota State Patrol at the scene. See the related story about a four-vehicle pile-up for more details .

WILLMAR — A crash was reported at 1:28 p.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of First Street South. According to the report, one vehicle struck another as it was switching lanes. No injuries were listed in the report.

Fraud

WILLMAR — A business in the 4000 block of Abbott Drive Southeast at 10:52 a.m. Thursday reported an employee was making fraudulent purchases with a company credit card.

ATWATER — A caller in the 16800 block of 138th Avenue Northeast reported at 1:21 p.m. Wednesday they were scammed out of $1,800.

Graffiti

WILLMAR — A caller in the 1400 block of Lake Avenue Northwest reported at 11:13 a.m. Thursday graffiti on the doors of a garbage shed outside an apartment complex.

WILLMAR — A caller reported graffiti on a building in the 900 block of Litchfield Avenue Southeast at 3:06 p.m. Wednesday. According to the report, the caller stated they noticed the graffiti shortly after lunch earlier in the day.

Recovery

LAS VEGAS — Las Vegas police reported to Willmar police at 9:29 a.m. Thursday that a a vehicle reported stolen in Willmar was recovered in the 4600 block of Rainbow Boulevard North in Las Vegas.

Theft

WILLMAR — Theft of items from an apartment building was reported at 10:41 a.m. Thursday in the 100 block of Becker Avenue Southeast.

WILLMAR — A caller in the 2300 block of Highway 12 East at 10:16 a.m. Thursday reported theft of a four-wheeler.