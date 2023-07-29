Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Records published July 29, 2023

The Tribune publishes Records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are written by Tribune staff members based on information contained in public documents from the state court system and from law enforcement agencies. It is the Tribune’s policy that this column contain a complete record. Requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.

West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 5:03 AM

Two missing females located safe in Willmar

WILLMAR — Two missing female juveniles were located safe in the city of Willmar at 5 a.m. Friday, the Willmar Police Department reported. The two had been reported as missing on July 25 and the Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office had issued a statement asking the public’s help in locating the two.

Black-painted nails dumped in parking lot

WILLMAR — Nails that were painted black were dumped over a parking lot on the 700 block of First Street South, according to a report Friday to Willmar police.

Dangerous diving

NEW LONDON — Two teenagers were reported to be diving into the Middle Fork of the Crow River from a building on First Avenue Southwest by the Mill Pond Dam at 7:18 p.m. Thursday. They were advised of a complaint.

Domestic incident

WILLMAR — A 31-year-old woman was arrested after Willmar police responded to a report of an assault against a juvenile on the 500 block of 19th Avenue Southwest in Willmar at 7:17 p.m. Thursday.

Knife assault

WILLMAR — Police arrested a 21-year-old man after responding to a report of a knife assault on the 500 block of Seventh Street Northwest at 12:07 a.m. Friday.

Vandalism

WILLMAR — A window was broken on a 2012 Hyundai Tucson on the 1000 block of 30th Street Northwest, it was reported Friday morning.

Kandiyohi County marriage licenses

Eleven couples filed for marriage licenses this week in Kandiyohi County.

  • Josiah Dion Ellis Cameron, Willmar; Toree Elizabeth Heuberger, Willmar

  • Bailey Leigh Krueger, Atwater; Anthony Glenn Clark, Atwater

  • Taylor Nicole Kern, Kimball; Josiah George Walz, Hawick

  • Gerzon L. Maldonado, Willmar; Elizama Ramirez Cano, Willmar

  • David Leo Vierling, Willmar; Erin Alexandra Robbins, Willmar

  • Reina Elizabeth Melgar Mejia, Willmar; Jose Alexander Cruz Reyes, Willmar

  • Elli Grace Stoel, Prinsburg; Austin James Hemann, Hutchinson

  • Jennifer Diane Bute, Willmar; Aane Michael Twedt, Willmar

  • William Lee Fournier, Carlton; Megan Ann Tollefson, Carlton

  • Alexander Daniel Khalil, Willmar; Bergen Vollan, Willmar

  • Ty Ann Marie Holter, Blomkest; Cameron Philip Rolfes, Blomkest
West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

The West Central Tribune newsroom can be reached via email:
news@wctrib.com or phone 320-235-1150.
