Records published July 29, 2023

Two missing females located safe in Willmar
WILLMAR — Two missing female juveniles were located safe in the city of Willmar at 5 a.m. Friday, the Willmar Police Department reported. The two had been reported as missing on July 25 and the Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office had issued a statement asking the public’s help in locating the two.
Black-painted nails dumped in parking lot
WILLMAR — Nails that were painted black were dumped over a parking lot on the 700 block of First Street South, according to a report Friday to Willmar police.
Dangerous diving
NEW LONDON — Two teenagers were reported to be diving into the Middle Fork of the Crow River from a building on First Avenue Southwest by the Mill Pond Dam at 7:18 p.m. Thursday. They were advised of a complaint.
Domestic incident
WILLMAR — A 31-year-old woman was arrested after Willmar police responded to a report of an assault against a juvenile on the 500 block of 19th Avenue Southwest in Willmar at 7:17 p.m. Thursday.
Knife assault
WILLMAR — Police arrested a 21-year-old man after responding to a report of a knife assault on the 500 block of Seventh Street Northwest at 12:07 a.m. Friday.
Vandalism
WILLMAR — A window was broken on a 2012 Hyundai Tucson on the 1000 block of 30th Street Northwest, it was reported Friday morning.
Kandiyohi County marriage licenses
Eleven couples filed for marriage licenses this week in Kandiyohi County.
Josiah Dion Ellis Cameron, Willmar; Toree Elizabeth Heuberger, Willmar
Bailey Leigh Krueger, Atwater; Anthony Glenn Clark, Atwater
Taylor Nicole Kern, Kimball; Josiah George Walz, Hawick
Gerzon L. Maldonado, Willmar; Elizama Ramirez Cano, Willmar
David Leo Vierling, Willmar; Erin Alexandra Robbins, Willmar
Reina Elizabeth Melgar Mejia, Willmar; Jose Alexander Cruz Reyes, Willmar
Elli Grace Stoel, Prinsburg; Austin James Hemann, Hutchinson
Jennifer Diane Bute, Willmar; Aane Michael Twedt, Willmar
William Lee Fournier, Carlton; Megan Ann Tollefson, Carlton
Alexander Daniel Khalil, Willmar; Bergen Vollan, Willmar
- Ty Ann Marie Holter, Blomkest; Cameron Philip Rolfes, Blomkest
