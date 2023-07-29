Records published July 29, 2023

Two missing females located safe in Willmar

WILLMAR — Two missing female juveniles were located safe in the city of Willmar at 5 a.m. Friday, the Willmar Police Department reported. The two had been reported as missing on July 25 and the Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office had issued a statement asking the public’s help in locating the two.

Black-painted nails dumped in parking lot

WILLMAR — Nails that were painted black were dumped over a parking lot on the 700 block of First Street South, according to a report Friday to Willmar police.

Dangerous diving

NEW LONDON — Two teenagers were reported to be diving into the Middle Fork of the Crow River from a building on First Avenue Southwest by the Mill Pond Dam at 7:18 p.m. Thursday. They were advised of a complaint.

Domestic incident

WILLMAR — A 31-year-old woman was arrested after Willmar police responded to a report of an assault against a juvenile on the 500 block of 19th Avenue Southwest in Willmar at 7:17 p.m. Thursday.

Knife assault

WILLMAR — Police arrested a 21-year-old man after responding to a report of a knife assault on the 500 block of Seventh Street Northwest at 12:07 a.m. Friday.

Vandalism

WILLMAR — A window was broken on a 2012 Hyundai Tucson on the 1000 block of 30th Street Northwest, it was reported Friday morning.

Kandiyohi County marriage licenses

Eleven couples filed for marriage licenses this week in Kandiyohi County.

Josiah Dion Ellis Cameron, Willmar; Toree Elizabeth Heuberger, Willmar

Bailey Leigh Krueger, Atwater; Anthony Glenn Clark, Atwater

Taylor Nicole Kern, Kimball; Josiah George Walz, Hawick

Gerzon L. Maldonado, Willmar; Elizama Ramirez Cano, Willmar

David Leo Vierling, Willmar; Erin Alexandra Robbins, Willmar

Reina Elizabeth Melgar Mejia, Willmar; Jose Alexander Cruz Reyes, Willmar

Elli Grace Stoel, Prinsburg; Austin James Hemann, Hutchinson

Jennifer Diane Bute, Willmar; Aane Michael Twedt, Willmar

William Lee Fournier, Carlton; Megan Ann Tollefson, Carlton

Alexander Daniel Khalil, Willmar; Bergen Vollan, Willmar

Ty Ann Marie Holter, Blomkest; Cameron Philip Rolfes, Blomkest