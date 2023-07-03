Records published July 3, 2023

Arrests

WILLMAR — A 27-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of impaired driving after a traffic stop at 4:45 a.m. Sunday in the 6900 block of Highway 71 South. He was in custody at the Kandiyohi County Jail as of Sunday morning with two pending charges.

WILLMAR — A 36-year-old man was arrested after a report of a domestic assault at 5:46 p.m. Saturday in the 600 block of 29th Street Northwest. He was in custody at the Kandiyohi County Jail as of Sunday Morning with two pending misdemeanor charges.

WILLMAR — A 32-year-old man was arrested after a reported domestic assault at 9:26 a.m. Saturday in the 800 block of Olena Avenue Southeast. The man was in custody at the Kandiyohi County Jail as of Sunday morning with two pending charges.

WILLMAR — A 38-year-old male was arrested at 9:55 p.m. Friday in the 1500 block of Gorton Avenue Northwest. He was not listed on the Kandiyohi County Jail roster as of Sunday morning.

NEW LONDON — Paynesville police arrested a 46-year-old man on a Kandiyohi County warrant at 9:07 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Minnesota Highway 9 Northeast and Minnesota Highway 23 Northeast. The man was in custody at the Kandiyohi County Jail as of Sunday morning with a pending fifth-degree drug possession charge.

SPICER — A 63-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of impaired driving after a traffic stop at 7:47 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Minnesota Highway 23 North and Manitoba Street in Spicer. She was listed as in custody at the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office as of Sunday morning with four pending charges.

Crashes

WILLMAR — A crash was reported at 10:12 a.m. Sunday in the 700 block of First Street South. No injuries were listed in the report.

SPICER — A report of a motor vehicle crash involving an animal was made at 3:51 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of 105th Avenue and 120th Street Northeast in Spicer. No injuries were listed in the report.

WILLMAR — A crash was reported at 7:19 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Bernard Street and Becker Avenue Southeast. No injuries were listed in the report.

WILLMAR — A caller reported their vehicle had been hit by car at 5:14 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of 19th Avenue Southeast. According to the report, the caller did not have a vehicle description.

Criminal damage to property

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 1:20 a.m. Sunday hearing pounding on their window and finding that their vehicle was spray painted in the 1200 block of 11th Street Southeast.

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 6:17 p.m. Friday that water had been put in their gas tank while it was at a shop in the 600 block of Litchfield Avenue Southwest.

Animals

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 5:45 a.m. Saturday there were about 20 cows on the road in the 8000 block of Kandiyohi County Road 5 Southwest. According to the report, the owner was contacted and working on getting the cows back in their fence.

BROOTEN — A caller reported at 8:34 p.m. Friday that cows were on the road near public land near the intersection of Kandi-Swift Road Northwest and 285th Avenue Northwest. According to the report, the cows were placed back in the pasture.

SPICER — A caller reported a stray horse at 9:58 p.m. Saturday in the 15800 block of 92nd Street Northeast. According to the report, the caller stated the horse walked up to a yard and round pen, but was unsure if the horse belonged to the address.

SPICER — A caller reported at 3:31 p.m. Saturday that a horse was in the middle of a roadway in the 5900 block of 132nd Avenue Northeast. According to the report, the horse was led to the side of the road and the owner was located.

Disorderly

SPICER — A report of a disorderly party was made at 12:20 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of Lake Avenue South in Spicer.

Fight

WILLMAR — A caller reported a fight at 1:55 a.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of 30th Street Northwest.

Neighborhood disturbances

WILLMAR — A Willmar Police officer reported a loud party at 11:56 p.m. Saturday in the 700 block of Fifth Street Southeast. According to the report, the officer could hear the party from a couple of blocks away. The party host was advised of the noise ordinance and took their party inside.

SPICER — A caller in the 11300 block of North Shore Drive reported at 6:16 p.m. Saturday loud music coming from a boat on Green Lake. According to the report, the party on the boat was advised of the complaint.

Vehicle theft

NEW LONDON — A caller in the 5900 block of 191st Avenue Northeast in New London reported at 11:17 p.m. Saturday, someone had stolen a red Honda 350 four-wheeler.

NEW LONDON — A caller reported at 8:20 a.m. Saturday theft of an ATV within the 100 block of Second Avenue Northeast in New London.

Suspicious activity

NEW LONDON — A caller reported at 7:44 a.m Sunday that a vehicle was parked under the underpass at the intersection of Highway 71 Northeast and Kandiyohi County Road 40 Northeast.

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 12:18 a.m. Saturday that a female party had returned to their residence and was pounding on their door in the 600 block of Charlotte Street Southeast. According to the report, the caller was advised of restraining order options.

NEW LONDON — A caller in the 100 block of Fourth Avenue Southwest in New London reported at 12:45 p.m. Saturday a suspicious person and vehicle. According to the report, the caller stated on June 27 the suspicious party followed them into a parking lot and then followed them towards their home. The caller also stated they believed their vehicle was tampered with on June 29.

Theft

WILLMAR — A possible theft of a ladder was reported at 4:01 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of Willmar Avenue Southwest.

ATWATER — A caller reported at 5:24 p.m. Saturday that two six gallon plastic fuel tanks were taken from the back of their pontoon in the 100 block of Main Street South in Atwater.

WILLMAR — A report of shoplifting was made at 8:06 p.m. Saturday in the 700 block of 19th Avenue Southeast.

Fireworks complaints

There were several reports of fireworks complaints over the weekend in Willmar and Kandiyohi County. Law enforcement responded to several locations. Fireworks should be kept pointed away from people and animals at all times, away from homes and trees, and should be extinguished and disposed of in water.

