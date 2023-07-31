Records published July 31, 2023

Man cited for fleeing police

WILLMAR — A 27-year-old man was cited for fleeing police officers on foot and failure to identify himself at 10:07 a.m. on Saturday on the 500 block of Seventh Street SW in Willmar.

A man by the same name was brought to the emergency room for an evaluation at 4:53 a.m. on Sunday after he was reported to be walking around naked with only a shirt wrapped around his waist on the 700 block of Business Highway 71 North in Willmar. According to the incident report, he was suspected of experiencing a mental or drug-induced episode.

Animal maced

WILLMAR — A Willmar Police officer sprayed a chemical irritant at a pitbull named Iris that was attempting to go after a jogger and acting in an aggressive manner on a trail near the 2800 block of Eighth Avenue NW at 5:11 p.m. on Saturday. The dog had fled its property but returned after being sprayed. Its owner was given a verbal warning and advised that she would be issued a citation if a second incident does occur.

Theft

WILLMAR — A man reported that $1,000 in cash was taken from his sister’s vehicle, which was also damaged as part of the incident reported on Saturday afternoon. The complainant told police that a rear passenger window and steering column were broken.

Vandalism

WILLMAR — A window on a vehicle parked on the 300 block of Fourth Street SW, Willmar, was broken in a vandalism report made Saturday evening.

WILLMAR — A vehicle window was damaged on a car parked on the 1800 block of Becker Avenue SE, according to a report filed Saturday morning.

Graffiti

LAKE LILLIAN — Graffiti was reported on a park shelter and other property at the municipal park in Lake Lillian at the intersection of Hillcrest Avenue and First Street West on Sunday morning.

Fight

WILLMAR — Police responded to a report of two residents fighting and using a belt on the 1200 block of Pleasant View Driver SE at 8:55 a.m. on Saturday.

Disorderly

WILLMAR — A suspect was reported to have broken an apartment window on the 800 block of Fifth Street SW at 5:11 p.m. on Saturday.

Forgery

WILLMAR — A fake bill was used at a business on the 1600 block of First Street South, Willmar, according to a report on Friday afternoon.

SPICER — A counterfeit $50 bill was passed Teal’s Foods in Spicer on Friday afternoon.

Fire call

WILLMAR — The Willmar Fire Department reported there was no fire after responding to a call that there was a smell of gas coming from a dryer’s vent on the north side of a building at the intersection of Benson Avenue SW and Second Street SW at 9:56 a.m. on Saturday.

