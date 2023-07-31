Records published July 31, 2023
The Tribune publishes Records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are written by Tribune staff members based on information contained in public documents from the state court system and from law enforcement agencies. It is the Tribune’s policy that this column contain a complete record. Requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.
Man cited for fleeing police
WILLMAR — A 27-year-old man was cited for fleeing police officers on foot and failure to identify himself at 10:07 a.m. on Saturday on the 500 block of Seventh Street SW in Willmar.
A man by the same name was brought to the emergency room for an evaluation at 4:53 a.m. on Sunday after he was reported to be walking around naked with only a shirt wrapped around his waist on the 700 block of Business Highway 71 North in Willmar. According to the incident report, he was suspected of experiencing a mental or drug-induced episode.
Animal maced
WILLMAR — A Willmar Police officer sprayed a chemical irritant at a pitbull named Iris that was attempting to go after a jogger and acting in an aggressive manner on a trail near the 2800 block of Eighth Avenue NW at 5:11 p.m. on Saturday. The dog had fled its property but returned after being sprayed. Its owner was given a verbal warning and advised that she would be issued a citation if a second incident does occur.
Theft
WILLMAR — A man reported that $1,000 in cash was taken from his sister’s vehicle, which was also damaged as part of the incident reported on Saturday afternoon. The complainant told police that a rear passenger window and steering column were broken.
Vandalism
WILLMAR — A window on a vehicle parked on the 300 block of Fourth Street SW, Willmar, was broken in a vandalism report made Saturday evening.
WILLMAR — A vehicle window was damaged on a car parked on the 1800 block of Becker Avenue SE, according to a report filed Saturday morning.
Graffiti
LAKE LILLIAN — Graffiti was reported on a park shelter and other property at the municipal park in Lake Lillian at the intersection of Hillcrest Avenue and First Street West on Sunday morning.
Fight
WILLMAR — Police responded to a report of two residents fighting and using a belt on the 1200 block of Pleasant View Driver SE at 8:55 a.m. on Saturday.
Disorderly
WILLMAR — A suspect was reported to have broken an apartment window on the 800 block of Fifth Street SW at 5:11 p.m. on Saturday.
Forgery
WILLMAR — A fake bill was used at a business on the 1600 block of First Street South, Willmar, according to a report on Friday afternoon.
SPICER — A counterfeit $50 bill was passed Teal’s Foods in Spicer on Friday afternoon.
Fire call
WILLMAR — The Willmar Fire Department reported there was no fire after responding to a call that there was a smell of gas coming from a dryer’s vent on the north side of a building at the intersection of Benson Avenue SW and Second Street SW at 9:56 a.m. on Saturday.
