News Local

Records published July 4, 2023

The Tribune publishes Records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are written by Tribune staff members based on information contained in public documents from the state court system and from law enforcement agencies. It is the Tribune’s policy that this column contain a complete record. Requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.

Stock art of red and blue emergency lights atop a police vehicle.
West Central Tribune staff report
West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 5:03 AM

Arrest

SPICER — A 59-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of impaired driving after a traffic complaint at 11:45 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of U.S. Highway 71 and 113th Avenue Northeast. He was in custody as of 2 p.m. Monday at the Kandiyohi County Jail with three pending charges.

ST. CLOUD — A 20-year-old male was arrested in Stearns County and transported to the Kandiyohi County Jail at 3:08 a.m. Monday. He was in custody as of 2 p.m. at the Kandiyohi County Jail with a pending charge of receiving stolen property.

Crash

WILLMAR — A caller reported a crash at 7:40 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Litchfield Avenue and Seventh Street Southwest. According to the report, airbags were deployed. It was unknown if there were any injuries.

Break-in

SPICER — A caller in the 10800 block of Kandiyohi County Road 9 Northeast reported at 10:09 a.m. Monday it appeared someone had been staying in their cabin.

Criminal damage to property

BLOMKEST — A caller in the 2800 block of 165th Avenue Southwest reported at 10:24 a.m. Sunday that their mailbox was damaged overnight.

BROOTEN — A caller in the 11000 block of 270th Avenue Northwest in Brooten reported at 7:08 p.m. Sunday that they found their mailbox down the road. According to the report, the caller stated it looked like the mailbox was wrapped up by a chain and pulled. The caller believed the incident occurred between Friday afternoon and Saturday morning.

Domestic

WILLMAR — A report of a couple on the side of the road fighting in a blue SUV was made at 9:09 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of Minnesota Highway 23 and Kandiyohi County Road 5 Southwest. According to the report, the vehicle was later located and stopped in Chippewa County.

Disorderly conduct

WILLMAR — A report of an intoxicated male party acting out of control was made at 7:14 p.m. Sunday in the 700 block of Seventh Street Southwest. According to the report, the situation was mediated and the male party agreed to stay separated.

Littering

SPICER — A caller in the 8200 block of NorthShore Drive in Spicer reported at 12:38 p.m. Monday finding three bags of garbage and tires in their backyard.

Neighborhood disturbance

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 10:23 p.m. Sunday that a third day of a loud party with loud music, fireworks and flashing lights was happening at a neighbor’s house in the 600 block of Monongalia Avenue Southwest.

Suspicious activity

WILLMAR — A report of a suspicious male party with long hair wearing a dark shirt and jeans and backpack looking into cars was made at 4:43 a.m. Monday in the 2100 block of Highway 12 East in Willmar.

Theft

WILLMAR — A report of theft was made at 12:04 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of Benson Avenue Southwest.

Trespassing

SPICER — A caller in the 14500 block of East Calhoun Road reported at 6:12 p.m. Sunday that a camper was parked on their property, but no one had been given permission to be on the property. According to the report, there was no answer when knocking on the camper door. The complainant was advised of private tow options.

West Central Tribune staff report
West Central Tribune staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

The West Central Tribune newsroom can be reached via email:
news@wctrib.com or phone 320-235-1150.
