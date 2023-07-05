Records published July 5, 2023
The Tribune publishes Records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are written by Tribune staff members based on information contained in public documents from the state court system and from law enforcement agencies. It is the Tribune’s policy that this column contain a complete record. Requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.
Arrests
WILLMAR — A 46-year-old male was arrested on fifth-degree drug possession charges after a traffic stop at 2:54 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of the U.S. Highway 71 bypass North and Civic Center Drive Northeast. The man was in custody as of 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Kandiyohi County Jail with two pending drug charges.
MARSHALL — A 19-year-old male was arrested in Lyon County and transported to the Kandiyohi County Jail at 2:25 a.m. Tuesday. He was listed as in custody at the Kandiyohi County Jail as of 2 p.m. Tuesday with a pending drug possession charge.
Crash
WILLMAR — A two-vehicle crash was reported at 3:58 p.m. Monday at the roundabout with 30th Street and 19th Avenue Southwest. There were no injuries, according to the report.
Neighborhood disturbances
ATWATER — A caller reported loud music at 12:06 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Ramsey Avenue East in Atwater. The party was advised to turn down the music.
WILLMAR — A fireworks complaint was made at 9:44 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of Horseshoe Drive in Willmar. According to the report, the group that had been lighting the fireworks off stated they were done.
Theft
WILLMAR — A report of theft between two inmates was made at 2:10 p.m. Monday at the Kandiyohi County Jail.
WILLMAR — A report of theft was made at 4:45 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of 19th Avenue Southeast.
Watercraft
SPICER — A juvenile was issued a citation for chasing wildlife with a watercraft at 8:56 p.m. Monday on Green Lake in Spicer.
