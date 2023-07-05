Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Records published July 5, 2023

The Tribune publishes Records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are written by Tribune staff members based on information contained in public documents from the state court system and from law enforcement agencies. It is the Tribune’s policy that this column contain a complete record. Requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.

West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 5:00 AM

Arrests

WILLMAR — A 46-year-old male was arrested on fifth-degree drug possession charges after a traffic stop at 2:54 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of the U.S. Highway 71 bypass North and Civic Center Drive Northeast. The man was in custody as of 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Kandiyohi County Jail with two pending drug charges.

MARSHALL — A 19-year-old male was arrested in Lyon County and transported to the Kandiyohi County Jail at 2:25 a.m. Tuesday. He was listed as in custody at the Kandiyohi County Jail as of 2 p.m. Tuesday with a pending drug possession charge.

Crash

WILLMAR — A two-vehicle crash was reported at 3:58 p.m. Monday at the roundabout with 30th Street and 19th Avenue Southwest. There were no injuries, according to the report.

Neighborhood disturbances

ATWATER — A caller reported loud music at 12:06 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Ramsey Avenue East in Atwater. The party was advised to turn down the music.

WILLMAR — A fireworks complaint was made at 9:44 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of Horseshoe Drive in Willmar. According to the report, the group that had been lighting the fireworks off stated they were done.

Theft

WILLMAR — A report of theft between two inmates was made at 2:10 p.m. Monday at the Kandiyohi County Jail.

WILLMAR — A report of theft was made at 4:45 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of 19th Avenue Southeast.

Watercraft

SPICER — A juvenile was issued a citation for chasing wildlife with a watercraft at 8:56 p.m. Monday on Green Lake in Spicer.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

The West Central Tribune newsroom can be reached via email:
news@wctrib.com or phone 320-235-1150.
