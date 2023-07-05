Records published July 5, 2023

Arrests

WILLMAR — A 46-year-old male was arrested on fifth-degree drug possession charges after a traffic stop at 2:54 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of the U.S. Highway 71 bypass North and Civic Center Drive Northeast. The man was in custody as of 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Kandiyohi County Jail with two pending drug charges.

MARSHALL — A 19-year-old male was arrested in Lyon County and transported to the Kandiyohi County Jail at 2:25 a.m. Tuesday. He was listed as in custody at the Kandiyohi County Jail as of 2 p.m. Tuesday with a pending drug possession charge.

Crash

WILLMAR — A two-vehicle crash was reported at 3:58 p.m. Monday at the roundabout with 30th Street and 19th Avenue Southwest. There were no injuries, according to the report.

Neighborhood disturbances

ATWATER — A caller reported loud music at 12:06 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Ramsey Avenue East in Atwater. The party was advised to turn down the music.

WILLMAR — A fireworks complaint was made at 9:44 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of Horseshoe Drive in Willmar. According to the report, the group that had been lighting the fireworks off stated they were done.

Theft

WILLMAR — A report of theft between two inmates was made at 2:10 p.m. Monday at the Kandiyohi County Jail.

WILLMAR — A report of theft was made at 4:45 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of 19th Avenue Southeast.

Watercraft

SPICER — A juvenile was issued a citation for chasing wildlife with a watercraft at 8:56 p.m. Monday on Green Lake in Spicer.