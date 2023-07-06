Records published July 6, 2023

Several fireworks complaints

WILLMAR — Willmar police responded to several fireworks complaints Tuesday and early Wednesday.

A fireworks complaint was made at 12:51 a.m. Wednesday near the intersection of 10th Street and Lake Avenue Northwest. According to the report, the fireworks were legal but the party was advised of the late hour and city ordinance.

Fireworks complaints also were made at 11:57 p.m. Tuesday in the 1800 block of Eighth Avenue Southeast, at 11:41 p.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of Lakeland Drive Northeast and at 10:20 p.m. Tuesday in the 1800 block of Eighth Avenue Southeast.

A report of aerial fireworks going off was made at 7:47 p.m. and again at 9:43 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of Seventh Street Northwest. According to the report, an officer spoke with several residences in the area and advised them of the fireworks statute barring aerial fireworks.

A fireworks complaint was made at 3:46 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of Fourth Street Southeast. According to the report, some of the fireworks the party had were illegal. Police took the illegal fireworks and disposed of them.

Arrests

WILLMAR — A 46-year-old male was arrested on suspicion of fifth-degree drug possession after a traffic stop at 2:54 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of the U.S. Highway 71 Bypass North and Civic Center Drive Northeast. The man was in custody as of Wednesday morning at the Kandiyohi County Jail with two pending drug charges.

MARSHALL — A 19-year-old male was arrested in Lyon County and transported to the Kandiyohi County Jail at 2:25 a.m. Tuesday. He was listed as in custody at the Kandiyohi County Jail as of Wednesday morning with a pending drug possession charge.

WILLMAR — A 35-year-old male was arrested after a traffic stop at 10:23 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Augusta Avenue Southeast and First Street South. The man was in custody at the Kandiyohi County Jail as of Wednesday morning with four pending drug charges.

Crash

WILLMAR — A crash was reported at 1:25 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of First Street South and 19th Avenue Southwest. No injuries were listed in the report.

Disorderly

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 5:51 p.m. Tuesday that three boys, age 10 to 12, were riding bicycles and kicking over or moving traffic cones in a construction area and yelling at people near the intersection of Augusta Avenue and Ninth Street Southeast. According to the report, an officer was not able to locate the boys. The caller was advised to call back if the problem continued.

Fraud

WILLMAR — A report of money stolen from a debit card was made at 11:59 a.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of Willmar Avenue Southeast.

WILLMAR — A female party reported at 10:50 a.m. Wednesday at the Law Enforcement Center in Willmar that she believed she bought a stolen car.

Trespassing

WILLMAR — A business in the 2500 block of U.S. Highway 12 East reported at 9:35 a.m. Wednesday that they would like a party harassing customers removed from the property and advised against returning. According to the Willmar Police Department media report, the business had also reported a male party sleeping on the backside of its building at 9:11 a.m.

WILLMAR — A party was advised not to return to a business located in the 2000 block of First Street South at 4:11 p.m. Tuesday.