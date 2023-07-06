Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, July 6

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Records published July 6, 2023

The Tribune publishes Records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are written by Tribune staff members based on information contained in public documents from the state court system and from law enforcement agencies. It is the Tribune’s policy that this column contain a complete record. Requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.

Stock art of red and blue emergency lights atop a police vehicle.
West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 5:05 AM

Several fireworks complaints

WILLMAR — Willmar police responded to several fireworks complaints Tuesday and early Wednesday.

A fireworks complaint was made at 12:51 a.m. Wednesday near the intersection of 10th Street and Lake Avenue Northwest. According to the report, the fireworks were legal but the party was advised of the late hour and city ordinance.

Fireworks complaints also were made at 11:57 p.m. Tuesday in the 1800 block of Eighth Avenue Southeast, at 11:41 p.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of Lakeland Drive Northeast and at 10:20 p.m. Tuesday in the 1800 block of Eighth Avenue Southeast.

A report of aerial fireworks going off was made at 7:47 p.m. and again at 9:43 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of Seventh Street Northwest. According to the report, an officer spoke with several residences in the area and advised them of the fireworks statute barring aerial fireworks.

A fireworks complaint was made at 3:46 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of Fourth Street Southeast. According to the report, some of the fireworks the party had were illegal. Police took the illegal fireworks and disposed of them.

ADVERTISEMENT

Arrests

WILLMAR — A 46-year-old male was arrested on suspicion of fifth-degree drug possession after a traffic stop at 2:54 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of the U.S. Highway 71 Bypass North and Civic Center Drive Northeast. The man was in custody as of Wednesday morning at the Kandiyohi County Jail with two pending drug charges.

MARSHALL — A 19-year-old male was arrested in Lyon County and transported to the Kandiyohi County Jail at 2:25 a.m. Tuesday. He was listed as in custody at the Kandiyohi County Jail as of Wednesday morning with a pending drug possession charge.

WILLMAR — A 35-year-old male was arrested after a traffic stop at 10:23 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Augusta Avenue Southeast and First Street South. The man was in custody at the Kandiyohi County Jail as of Wednesday morning with four pending drug charges.

Crash

WILLMAR — A crash was reported at 1:25 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of First Street South and 19th Avenue Southwest. No injuries were listed in the report.

Disorderly

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 5:51 p.m. Tuesday that three boys, age 10 to 12, were riding bicycles and kicking over or moving traffic cones in a construction area and yelling at people near the intersection of Augusta Avenue and Ninth Street Southeast. According to the report, an officer was not able to locate the boys. The caller was advised to call back if the problem continued.

Fraud

WILLMAR — A report of money stolen from a debit card was made at 11:59 a.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of Willmar Avenue Southeast.

WILLMAR — A female party reported at 10:50 a.m. Wednesday at the Law Enforcement Center in Willmar that she believed she bought a stolen car.

Trespassing

WILLMAR — A business in the 2500 block of U.S. Highway 12 East reported at 9:35 a.m. Wednesday that they would like a party harassing customers removed from the property and advised against returning. According to the Willmar Police Department media report, the business had also reported a male party sleeping on the backside of its building at 9:11 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

WILLMAR — A party was advised not to return to a business located in the 2000 block of First Street South at 4:11 p.m. Tuesday.

Latest crime and courts:

West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

The West Central Tribune newsroom can be reached via email:
news@wctrib.com or phone 320-235-1150.
What To Read Next
A pair of white lilies against a reflective background.
Local
Funeral service listing published July 6, 2023
30m ago
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Spicer Fourth of July fireworks 070423 001.jpg
Members Only
Local
PHOTOS: Fireworks light up Green Lake for Fourth of July in Spicer, Minnesota
15h ago
 · 
By  Macy Moore
022621.N.WCT.KandiCoSWCD
Local
Kandiyohi SWCD, Natural Resources Conservation Service seek local input at July 11 meeting in Willmar
22h ago
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
3460109+baseball-generic2.jpg
Members Only
Prep
Here's the 2023 West Central Tribune All-Area Baseball Team
5d ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown
3366174+softball.jpg
Members Only
Prep
Here's your 2023 West Central Tribune All-Area Softball Team
Jun 27
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Amateur baseball
Sports
Amateur baseball roundup: Willmar Rails duo dominates in Corn Belt win over Wabasso Jaxx
8h ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Post 167 vs. Wildcats, 070523.001.jpg
Sports
American Legion baseball roundup: Gabe Rohman, New London-Spicer shut down Willmar
8h ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne