Records published July 7, 2023

Arrests

NEW LONDON — A 50-year-old woman was arrested on a warrant and new charges at 10:33 a.m. Thursday in the 300 block of Fourth Avenue Southeast in New London. She was not listed as in custody at the Kandiyohi County Jail on Thursday afternoon.

WILLMAR — A 29-year-old male was arrested on a warrant at 8:38 a.m. Thursday in the 2200 block of 23rd Street Northeast. He was in custody at the Kandiyohi County Jail as of 2 p.m. Thursday on a gross misdemeanor drug possession charge.

Burglary

WILLMAR — A caller in the 1500 block of Becker Avenue Southeast reported a burglary at 1:42 a.m. Thursday. According to the report, some items had been taken from a locked garage.

Couch on the road

WILLMAR — A report of a couch on the roadway was made at 11 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Lakeland Drive and Trott Avenue Southeast. According to the Willmar Police Department media report, Kandiyohi County sheriff's deputies and police were able to get the couch off the roadway and advised the street department.

Crashes

RAYMOND — A crash with property damage was reported at 4:55 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Kandiyohi County Road 5 and 142nd Avenue Southwest. According to the report, the driver of the vehicle fell asleep at the wheel and drifted into the oncoming lane, resulting in the crash. The driver was cited for having no proof of insurance and expired registration. No injuries were listed in the report.

ATWATER — A crash resulting in property damage was reported at 3:05 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Tri-County Road and 135th Avenue Northeast in Atwater. No injuries were listed in the report.

Criminal damage to property

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 12:45 p.m. Thursday that a dock had been set on fire in the 6200 block of Kandiyohi County Road 5 Northwest. According to the report, part of the dock completely burned off.

Fraud

KANDIYOHI — A caller reported fraudulent charges on his credit card at 2:07 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Eighth Street South in Kandiyohi.

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 4:12 p.m. Wednesday in the 2000 block of 10th Street Southwest that a party known to them had opened a card using their name and Social Security number. According to the report, the company was contacted about the fraudulent account and closed it. There was no financial loss for the caller.

WILLMAR — A report of money stolen from a debit card was made at 11:59 a.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of Willmar Avenue Southeast

Theft

WILLMAR — A caller reported the theft of a generator and Dewalt batteries at 1:19 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of 12th Street and Irene Avenue Southeast.