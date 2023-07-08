Records published July 8, 2023
The Tribune publishes Records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are written by Tribune staff members based on information contained in public documents from the state court system and from law enforcement agencies. It is the Tribune’s policy that this column contain a complete record. Requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.
Dock burned on East Solomon Lake
WILLMAR — The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office took two reports Thursday that a dock on East Solomon Lake was burned. According to the media report, the last three boards of the dock had been burned and one of the callers was concerned someone could fall through. The state Department of Natural Resources, which owns the property, has been notified.
Arrest during traffic stop
WILLMAR — A 51-year-old man was arrested around 10:50 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of Minnesota Avenue and Third Street Southeast in Willmar for not having a Minnesota driver's license. According to the Willmar Police Department media report, the man was slow to stop when being pulled over by a police officer. Several officers responded to the call. He was not shown in custody Friday afternoon in the Kandiyohi County Jail.
Couch in road again
WILLMAR — A report of a couch in the roadway was made at 10:58 p.m. Thursday, the second day in a row, near the intersection of Lakeland Drive and Trott Avenue Southeast. The couch was removed again and a second message was left with the street department.
Crash damages building
SUNBURG — A commercial vehicle was reported to have damaged the overhang of a building in the 100 block of Western Avenue. The report was made at 2:41 p.m. Thursday.
Criminal damage to property
WILLMAR — A report of a mailbox being hit was made at 11:51 a.m. Friday in the 1900 block of First Street North.
ADVERTISEMENT
Kandiyohi County marriage licenses
Seven couples filed for marriage licenses from June 30 to July 6 in Kandiyohi County. 06/30/2023 to 07/06/2023
Alyssa Jean Zierden, Willmar; Kyle Isaac Hillenbrand, Willmar
Maddisen Rae Barness, Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Benjamin Matthew Schilling, Sioux Falls
Elise Louise Zenzen, Belgrade; Travis John Johnson, Belgrade
Tanner Douglas Swierenga, Willmar; Annie Grace Orsten, Willmar
Jacob Michael Goeden, Valley City, North Dakota; Shelby Rose Baker, Valley City
Michael Joe Amos, Willmar; Virginia Guadalupe Leyva, Willmar
- Matthew Loren Dittman, Lake Lillian; Kaitlyn Marie Ascheman, Lake Lillian
Kandiyohi County marriage dissolutions
The following is a list of the divorces granted in June 2023 in Kandiyohi County District Court:
- Casey Lee Ellingworth and Morgan Ellingworth, June 13.
- Lucas Stanley Okland and Katherine Rae Okland, June 16.
- Gerzon Maldonado and Julissa Maldonado, June 22.
- Mary Virginia Palmer and Gary Donald Palmer, June 22.
- Joel Paul Schrotberger and Kelly Jo Schrotberger, June 26
- Gary A. Scheel and Jackie Dee Scheel, June 28.
- Jeana Leann Monson and David Monson, June 30.
ADVERTISEMENT