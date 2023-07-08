Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Saturday, July 8

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Records published July 8, 2023

The Tribune publishes Records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are written by Tribune staff members based on information contained in public documents from the state court system and from law enforcement agencies. It is the Tribune’s policy that this column contain a complete record. Requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.

Stock art of red and blue emergency lights atop a police vehicle.
West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 5:23 AM

Dock burned on East Solomon Lake

WILLMAR — The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office took two reports Thursday that a dock on East Solomon Lake was burned. According to the media report, the last three boards of the dock had been burned and one of the callers was concerned someone could fall through. The state Department of Natural Resources, which owns the property, has been notified.

Arrest during traffic stop

WILLMAR — A 51-year-old man was arrested around 10:50 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of Minnesota Avenue and Third Street Southeast in Willmar for not having a Minnesota driver's license. According to the Willmar Police Department media report, the man was slow to stop when being pulled over by a police officer. Several officers responded to the call. He was not shown in custody Friday afternoon in the Kandiyohi County Jail.

Couch in road again

WILLMAR — A report of a couch in the roadway was made at 10:58 p.m. Thursday, the second day in a row, near the intersection of Lakeland Drive and Trott Avenue Southeast. The couch was removed again and a second message was left with the street department.

Crash damages building

SUNBURG — A commercial vehicle was reported to have damaged the overhang of a building in the 100 block of Western Avenue. The report was made at 2:41 p.m. Thursday.

Criminal damage to property

WILLMAR — A report of a mailbox being hit was made at 11:51 a.m. Friday in the 1900 block of First Street North.

ADVERTISEMENT

Latest crime and courts:

Kandiyohi County marriage licenses

Seven couples filed for marriage licenses from June 30 to July 6 in Kandiyohi County. 06/30/2023 to 07/06/2023

  • Alyssa Jean Zierden, Willmar; Kyle Isaac Hillenbrand, Willmar

  • Maddisen Rae Barness, Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Benjamin Matthew Schilling, Sioux Falls

  • Elise Louise Zenzen, Belgrade; Travis John Johnson, Belgrade

  • Tanner Douglas Swierenga, Willmar; Annie Grace Orsten, Willmar

  • Jacob Michael Goeden, Valley City, North Dakota; Shelby Rose Baker, Valley City

  • Michael Joe Amos, Willmar; Virginia Guadalupe Leyva, Willmar

  • Matthew Loren Dittman, Lake Lillian; Kaitlyn Marie Ascheman, Lake Lillian

Kandiyohi County marriage dissolutions

The following is a list of the divorces granted in June 2023 in Kandiyohi County District Court:

  • Casey Lee Ellingworth and Morgan Ellingworth, June 13.
  • Lucas Stanley Okland and Katherine Rae Okland, June 16.
  • Gerzon Maldonado and Julissa Maldonado, June 22.
  • Mary Virginia Palmer and Gary Donald Palmer, June 22.
  • Joel Paul Schrotberger and Kelly Jo Schrotberger, June 26
  • Gary A. Scheel and Jackie Dee Scheel, June 28.
  • Jeana Leann Monson and David Monson, June 30.
West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

The West Central Tribune newsroom can be reached via email:
news@wctrib.com or phone 320-235-1150.
What To Read Next
Patty Wetterling and Joy Baker - Dear Jacob 04
Local
Patty Wetterling's new book goes behind-the-scenes of the search for her abducted son, Jacob
27m ago
 · 
By  Jenna Ross / Star Tribune
2804628+wetterling-field.jpg
Local
Photos from the Jacob Wetterling file
28m ago
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
A pair of white lilies against a reflective background.
Local
Funeral service listing published July 7, 2023
2h ago
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
3460109+baseball-generic2.jpg
Members Only
Prep
Here's the 2023 West Central Tribune All-Area Baseball Team
Jun 30
 · 
By  Joe Brown
3366174+softball.jpg
Members Only
Prep
Here's your 2023 West Central Tribune All-Area Softball Team
Jun 27
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Willmar vs. Eau Claire, 070723.002.jpg
Sports
Northwoods League: Eau Claire Express upend Willmar Stingers in extras
7h ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Amateur Baseball
Sports
Area baseball roundup: Late surge lifts Litchfield over Willmar
7h ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown