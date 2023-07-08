Records published July 8, 2023

Dock burned on East Solomon Lake

WILLMAR — The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office took two reports Thursday that a dock on East Solomon Lake was burned. According to the media report, the last three boards of the dock had been burned and one of the callers was concerned someone could fall through. The state Department of Natural Resources, which owns the property, has been notified.

Arrest during traffic stop

WILLMAR — A 51-year-old man was arrested around 10:50 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of Minnesota Avenue and Third Street Southeast in Willmar for not having a Minnesota driver's license. According to the Willmar Police Department media report, the man was slow to stop when being pulled over by a police officer. Several officers responded to the call. He was not shown in custody Friday afternoon in the Kandiyohi County Jail.

Couch in road again

WILLMAR — A report of a couch in the roadway was made at 10:58 p.m. Thursday, the second day in a row, near the intersection of Lakeland Drive and Trott Avenue Southeast. The couch was removed again and a second message was left with the street department.

Crash damages building

SUNBURG — A commercial vehicle was reported to have damaged the overhang of a building in the 100 block of Western Avenue. The report was made at 2:41 p.m. Thursday.

Criminal damage to property

WILLMAR — A report of a mailbox being hit was made at 11:51 a.m. Friday in the 1900 block of First Street North.

Kandiyohi County marriage licenses

Seven couples filed for marriage licenses from June 30 to July 6 in Kandiyohi County. 06/30/2023 to 07/06/2023



Alyssa Jean Zierden, Willmar; Kyle Isaac Hillenbrand, Willmar

Maddisen Rae Barness, Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Benjamin Matthew Schilling, Sioux Falls

Elise Louise Zenzen, Belgrade; Travis John Johnson, Belgrade

Tanner Douglas Swierenga, Willmar; Annie Grace Orsten, Willmar

Jacob Michael Goeden, Valley City, North Dakota; Shelby Rose Baker, Valley City

Michael Joe Amos, Willmar; Virginia Guadalupe Leyva, Willmar

Matthew Loren Dittman, Lake Lillian; Kaitlyn Marie Ascheman, Lake Lillian

Kandiyohi County marriage dissolutions

The following is a list of the divorces granted in June 2023 in Kandiyohi County District Court:

