Records published June 1, 2023

The Tribune publishes Records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are written by Tribune staff members based on information contained in public documents from the state court system and from law enforcement agencies. It is the Tribune’s policy that this column contain a complete record. Requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.

Stock art of red and blue emergency lights atop a police vehicle.
West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 5:00 AM

Arrest

WILLMAR — A 20-year-old male was arrested after a report of motor vehicle theft was made at 11:14 p.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of Dana Drive Southeast. The male was in custody at the Kandiyohi County Jail as of Wednesday afternoon with a pending felony theft charge.

Crash

KANDIYOHI — A report of a motor vehicle crashing into a parked pickup truck was made at 10:11 a.m. Wednesday at 3rd Street North and Dudley Avenue North in Kandiyohi. No injuries were listed in the report.

WILLMAR — A report of a car crashed into a pole was made at 9:15 a.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Becker Avenue Southeast and Charlotte Street Southeast. No injuries were listed in the report.

WILLMAR — A crash with injuries was reported at 8:07 a.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Seventh Street Southwest and Kandiyohi Avenue Southwest. According to the Willmar Police Department media report, the crash was caused by a failure to yield. The Willmar Fire Department and the Kandiyohi County Rescue Squad also responded to the scene.

WILLMAR — A two-vehicle crash was reported at 1:48 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Highway 12 and 30th Street Southwest. No injuries were listed in the report.

Criminal damage to property

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 11:39 a.m. Tuesday that someone had come into their building and spray painted the floor and walls in the 2600 block of 15th Avenue Northwest.

Fraud

NEW LONDON — A male party reported identity theft at 12 p.m. Tuesday in the 3300 block of 198th Avenue Northwest in New London.

Theft

WILLMAR — A caller in the 1400 block of Dana Drive Southeast in Willmar reported at 10:50 a.m. Wednesday that their bicycle was stolen last Thursday.

WILLMAR — A caller reported theft off a grave site at 8:13 a.m. Wednesday in the 3000 block of Eighth Avenue Northeast.

WILLMAR — A report was made at 4:17 p.m. Tuesday of a fleet vehicle being stolen between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. in the 1000 block of 30th Street Northwest in Willmar.

Weapons complaint

SPICER — The Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office was advised by CentraCare — Rice Memorial Hospital at 8:36 p.m. Tuesday that a patient had come in after accidentally shooting himself in the lower leg. According to the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office media report, the incident occurred at an address in the 12900 block of 51st Street Northeast in Spicer.

WILLMAR — A report of two young people with a gun was made at 2:23 p.m. Monday in the 1300 block of Dana Drive Southeast. According to a Willmar Police Department media report, the parties were testing a pellet gun they reportedly found. Law enforcement was requested to keep it.

Latest crime and courts:

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

The West Central Tribune newsroom can be reached via email:
news@wctrib.com or phone 320-235-1150.
