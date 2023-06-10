Records published June 10, 2023

Arrests

WILLMAR — A 24-year-old female was arrested after an initial report of a domestic abuse incident at 11:47 p.m. Thursday in the 700 block of 10th Street Southwest. The woman was listed as in custody Friday morning at the Kandiyohi County Jail with three pending misdemeanor charges.

BENSON — A 44-year-old man was arrested on a Swift County warrant at 8:35 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of 14th Street North in Benson. The man was in custody at the Kandiyohi County Jail on Friday morning with a pending fifth-degree drug charge.

WILLMAR — A 35-year-old woman was arrested on a warrant at 8:17 p.m. Thursday in the 600 block of Second Street Southeast. She was in custody at the Kandiyohi County Jail on Friday morning with a pending fifth-degree drug possession charge.

ST. CLOUD — A 36-year-old male was transported to the Kandiyohi County Jail after being arrested on a warrant at 5:42 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of Courthouse Square in St. Cloud. He was in custody as of Friday morning at the Kandiyohi County Jail with pending charges of third-degree drug possession and carrying a pistol without a permit.

Criminal damage to property

WILLMAR — A report of damage to property was made at 10:09 p.m. Thursday at the 15th Street Southwest bridge over Minnesota Highway 23. According to the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office media report, a group of juveniles had thrown a rock off the bridge. The report did not say what damage was caused. Law enforcement officers were unable to locate anyone in the area. The report was referred to the Minnesota State Patrol.

Theft

WILLMAR — A caller in the 900 block of Third Street Southeast reported the theft of a custom mini dirt bike at 2:31 p.m. Thursday.