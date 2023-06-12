Records published June 12, 2023

Arrests

SPICER — A 25-year-old male was arrested after an initial report of assault at 1:26 a.m. Saturday in the 15900 block of Minnesota Highway 23 Northeast. He was not listed as in custody at the Kandiyohi County Jail at 1 p.m. Sunday.

WILLMAR — A 32-year-old male was arrested after a caller reported he was attempting to break windows at a bus stop at the intersection of Becker Avenue and Fourth Street Southwest. He was in custody at the Kandiyohi County Jail Sunday afternoon with a pending charge of criminal damage to property.

WILLMAR — A 28-year-old female was arrested on a Hennepin County warrant after a reported domestic abuse incident at 3:35 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of 28th Avenue Southeast. She was not listed on the Kandiyohi County Jail roster at 1 p.m. Sunday.

WILLMAR — A 19-year-old was arrested after a caller reported that they were slumped in a car at 10:29 a.m. Friday in the 1200 block of Dana Drive Southeast. They were not listed as in custody at the Kandiyohi County Jail at 1 p.m.Sunday

Crashes

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 11:50 a.m. Sunday that someone had hit their vehicle the previous night in the 400 block of Becker Avenue Southeast.

ADVERTISEMENT

WILLMAR — A rear-end crash was reported at 4:17 p.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of First Street South. No injuries were listed in the Willmar Police Department media report.

WILLMAR — A report of a vehicle crashing into a power box was made at 3:29 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of Seventh Street Northwest. No injuries were listed in the report.

WILLMAR — A two-vehicle crash was reported at 1:49 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of U.S. Highway 12 and 13th Street Southeast. No injuries were listed in the report.

WILLMAR — A crash was reported at 2:26 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of Benson Avenue Southwest.

Criminal damage to property

WILLMAR — A caller reported a small crack on a backboard in the 800 block of Seventh Street Southwest at 7:54 p.m. Friday. According to the report, a suspect admitted to throwing a rock but did not intend to damage the backboard.

Disorderly conduct

SPICER — A report of a disorderly person was made at 1:57 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of Lake Avenue South in Spicer. According to the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office media report, the person left without incident.

WILLMAR — A caller reported a disorderly party at 2:58 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of 11th Street and Carolina Avenue Southwest. The disorderly party was advised of the complaint, according to the report.

Fight

WILLMAR — A report of a male and female party fighting and driving two vehicles was reported at 2:45 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of Trott Avenue Southwest. According to the report, both vehicles were seen driving eastbound.

ADVERTISEMENT

Harassment

WILLMAR — A caller in the 300 block of Lakeland Drive Southeast reported at 12:57 p.m. that a male party in a black car threatened them.

Suspicious incident

NEW LONDON — A caller in the 14400 block of 138th Avenue Northeast in New London reported at 4:40 p.m. Friday a suspicious male on the property around 4:15 p.m.

Theft

BENSON — Willmar police received information from the Swift County Sheriff’s Office at 11:48 p.m. Saturday after a female party reported the theft of medical marijuana in the 300 block of 14th Street North in Benson.

WILLMAR — A party was cited for theft at 7:44 p.m. Saturday in the 700 block of 19th Avenue Southeast.

NEW LONDON — A caller in the 200 block of Dogwood Street Northeast in New London reported at 2:45 p.m. Saturday theft of power tools.

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 8:48 p.m. Friday that a doorbell camera was stolen in the 3300 block of First Street South.

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 6:30 p.m. Friday that their handicap parking placard was missing after parking in the 400 block of 19th Avenue Southeast.

ATWATER — A caller in the 600 block of Pleasant Avenue East reported the theft of a 2015 New Holland skid steer loader at 6:16 p.m. Friday. According to the Sheriff’s Office report, the caller believed it was taken in the last week or two.

ADVERTISEMENT

WILLMAR — A caller in the 200 block of U.S. Highway 12 West reported at 2:22 p.m. Friday that a vehicle came onto a job site and took off with lumber.