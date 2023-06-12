Records published June 12, 2023
The Tribune publishes Records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are written by Tribune staff members based on information contained in public documents from the state court system and from law enforcement agencies. It is the Tribune’s policy that this column contain a complete record. Requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.
Arrests
SPICER — A 25-year-old male was arrested after an initial report of assault at 1:26 a.m. Saturday in the 15900 block of Minnesota Highway 23 Northeast. He was not listed as in custody at the Kandiyohi County Jail at 1 p.m. Sunday.
WILLMAR — A 32-year-old male was arrested after a caller reported he was attempting to break windows at a bus stop at the intersection of Becker Avenue and Fourth Street Southwest. He was in custody at the Kandiyohi County Jail Sunday afternoon with a pending charge of criminal damage to property.
WILLMAR — A 28-year-old female was arrested on a Hennepin County warrant after a reported domestic abuse incident at 3:35 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of 28th Avenue Southeast. She was not listed on the Kandiyohi County Jail roster at 1 p.m. Sunday.
WILLMAR — A 19-year-old was arrested after a caller reported that they were slumped in a car at 10:29 a.m. Friday in the 1200 block of Dana Drive Southeast. They were not listed as in custody at the Kandiyohi County Jail at 1 p.m.Sunday
Crashes
WILLMAR — A caller reported at 11:50 a.m. Sunday that someone had hit their vehicle the previous night in the 400 block of Becker Avenue Southeast.
WILLMAR — A rear-end crash was reported at 4:17 p.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of First Street South. No injuries were listed in the Willmar Police Department media report.
WILLMAR — A report of a vehicle crashing into a power box was made at 3:29 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of Seventh Street Northwest. No injuries were listed in the report.
WILLMAR — A two-vehicle crash was reported at 1:49 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of U.S. Highway 12 and 13th Street Southeast. No injuries were listed in the report.
WILLMAR — A crash was reported at 2:26 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of Benson Avenue Southwest.
Criminal damage to property
WILLMAR — A caller reported a small crack on a backboard in the 800 block of Seventh Street Southwest at 7:54 p.m. Friday. According to the report, a suspect admitted to throwing a rock but did not intend to damage the backboard.
Disorderly conduct
SPICER — A report of a disorderly person was made at 1:57 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of Lake Avenue South in Spicer. According to the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office media report, the person left without incident.
WILLMAR — A caller reported a disorderly party at 2:58 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of 11th Street and Carolina Avenue Southwest. The disorderly party was advised of the complaint, according to the report.
Fight
WILLMAR — A report of a male and female party fighting and driving two vehicles was reported at 2:45 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of Trott Avenue Southwest. According to the report, both vehicles were seen driving eastbound.
Harassment
WILLMAR — A caller in the 300 block of Lakeland Drive Southeast reported at 12:57 p.m. that a male party in a black car threatened them.
Suspicious incident
NEW LONDON — A caller in the 14400 block of 138th Avenue Northeast in New London reported at 4:40 p.m. Friday a suspicious male on the property around 4:15 p.m.
Theft
BENSON — Willmar police received information from the Swift County Sheriff’s Office at 11:48 p.m. Saturday after a female party reported the theft of medical marijuana in the 300 block of 14th Street North in Benson.
WILLMAR — A party was cited for theft at 7:44 p.m. Saturday in the 700 block of 19th Avenue Southeast.
NEW LONDON — A caller in the 200 block of Dogwood Street Northeast in New London reported at 2:45 p.m. Saturday theft of power tools.
WILLMAR — A caller reported at 8:48 p.m. Friday that a doorbell camera was stolen in the 3300 block of First Street South.
WILLMAR — A caller reported at 6:30 p.m. Friday that their handicap parking placard was missing after parking in the 400 block of 19th Avenue Southeast.
ATWATER — A caller in the 600 block of Pleasant Avenue East reported the theft of a 2015 New Holland skid steer loader at 6:16 p.m. Friday. According to the Sheriff’s Office report, the caller believed it was taken in the last week or two.
WILLMAR — A caller in the 200 block of U.S. Highway 12 West reported at 2:22 p.m. Friday that a vehicle came onto a job site and took off with lumber.
