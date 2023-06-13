Records published June 13, 2023

Suspicious 911 call

WILLMAR — Law enforcement received a suspicious 911 call at 8:47 p.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of U.S. Highway 12 West. According to the report, a male claimed he had killed two people. The matter was under investigation as of Monday afternoon.

Arrest

WILLMAR — A 26-year-old man was arrested on warrants at 8:53 a.m. Monday near the intersection of Benson Avenue and Fourth Street Southwest. The man was listed as in custody Monday morning at the Kandiyohi County Jail with two pending fifth-degree drug charges.

Assault

NEW LONDON — A caller reported an assault at 5:33 p.m. Sunday at an address listed on Second Avenue Southwest in New London. According to the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office media report, the suspect was described as a male wearing a cowboy hat and light-colored shorts.

Crashes

LAKE LILLIAN — A rollover crash was reported at 1:21 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Kandiyohi County Road 8 and Big Kandi Drive in Lake Lillian. According to the report, the vehicle had gone into a ditch and hit a pole. Lake Lillian Fire and Ambulance, the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office, and the Kandiyohi County Rescue Squad responded to the report.

WILLMAR — A two-vehicle crash was reported at 12:11 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Fifth Street and Litchfield Avenue Southwest. No injuries were listed in the Willmar Police Department media report.

Disorderly conduct

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 10:24 a.m. Monday that a male tried to fight them near the intersection of Sixth Street and Minnesota Avenue Southwest. According to the police report, the suspect was wearing a black T-shirt and black pants.

Dog attack

HAWICK — A caller reported at 12:32 p.m. Monday that their neighbor’s dog attacked their dog in the 22900 block of 157th Street Northeast in Hawick.

Vehicle break-in

WILLMAR — A caller in the 400 block of Ann Street Southeast reported at 5:15 a.m. Monday that their vehicle was broken into.