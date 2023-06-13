99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Records published June 13, 2023

The Tribune publishes Records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are written by Tribune staff members based on information contained in public documents from the state court system and from law enforcement agencies. It is the Tribune’s policy that this column contain a complete record. Requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.

West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 5:03 AM

Suspicious 911 call

WILLMAR — Law enforcement received a suspicious 911 call at 8:47 p.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of U.S. Highway 12 West. According to the report, a male claimed he had killed two people. The matter was under investigation as of Monday afternoon.

Arrest

WILLMAR — A 26-year-old man was arrested on warrants at 8:53 a.m. Monday near the intersection of Benson Avenue and Fourth Street Southwest. The man was listed as in custody Monday morning at the Kandiyohi County Jail with two pending fifth-degree drug charges.

Assault

NEW LONDON — A caller reported an assault at 5:33 p.m. Sunday at an address listed on Second Avenue Southwest in New London. According to the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office media report, the suspect was described as a male wearing a cowboy hat and light-colored shorts.

Crashes

LAKE LILLIAN — A rollover crash was reported at 1:21 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Kandiyohi County Road 8 and Big Kandi Drive in Lake Lillian. According to the report, the vehicle had gone into a ditch and hit a pole. Lake Lillian Fire and Ambulance, the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office, and the Kandiyohi County Rescue Squad responded to the report.

WILLMAR — A two-vehicle crash was reported at 12:11 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Fifth Street and Litchfield Avenue Southwest. No injuries were listed in the Willmar Police Department media report.

Disorderly conduct

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 10:24 a.m. Monday that a male tried to fight them near the intersection of Sixth Street and Minnesota Avenue Southwest. According to the police report, the suspect was wearing a black T-shirt and black pants.

Dog attack

HAWICK — A caller reported at 12:32 p.m. Monday that their neighbor’s dog attacked their dog in the 22900 block of 157th Street Northeast in Hawick.

Vehicle break-in

WILLMAR — A caller in the 400 block of Ann Street Southeast reported at 5:15 a.m. Monday that their vehicle was broken into.

