Records published June 14, 2023

Arrest

WILLMAR — A 45-year-old man was arrested on a Department of Corrections warrant at 7:20 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of Becker Avenue Southwest. The man was listed as in custody Tuesday morning at the Kandiyohi County Jail pending a court appearance.

Assault

WILLMAR — An assault was reported at 8:44 p.m. Monday in the 1800 block of Civic Center Drive Northeast. According to the police report, charges were sent to the County Attorney’s Office for review.

WILLMAR — A caller reported an assault at 7:21 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of Olaf Avenue Northwest.

Criminal damage to property

WILLMAR — A caller in the 400 block of Julii Street Southeast reported at 6:23 p.m. Monday that their vehicle was damaged overnight between midnight and 3 a.m. According to the report, the vehicle owner stated the damage was done on the front doors of their vehicle and appeared that someone possibly used a tool to pry the doors open from the top, causing damage to the door frame.

Fire

NEW LONDON — A report of an electrical wire on fire was made at 1:03 p.m. Monday after a tree came down in the 6900 block of 195th Avenue Northeast in New London. The New London Fire Department and the Minnesota State Patrol responded to the report.

Forgery

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 2:56 p.m. Monday that they found a counterfeit $20 bill in the 300 block of First Street South. According to the report, it was not an intentional counterfeit deposit. The bill was placed into found property.

Harassment

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 9:31 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Willmar Avenue Southeast that a party known to them won’t leave them alone.

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 6:02 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of Lakeland Drive Southeast that a party known to them left a vulgar note on their door and had a friend keep walking by their residence.

Rooster at large

HAWICK — A party was issued a citation after a caller reported at 3:09 p.m. that their granddaughter was attacked by a rooster in the 15700 block of 228th Avenue Northeast in Hawick.

Suspicious activity

SPICER — Two callers reported at 7:18 a.m. Tuesday that a person had set up a tent and began writing on poles and buildings near the intersection of Progress Way and Minnesota Highway 23 South in Spicer.

Theft

KANDIYOHI — A caller reported a theft at 7:50 p.m. Monday in the 1800 block of Kandiyohi County Road 8 Southeast.

Weapons complaint

WILLMAR — A caller in the 4200 block of 23rd Street Northwest reported at 4:49 p.m. Monday that a neighbor pointed a rifle at him, according to the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office media report. Law enforcement was not able to contact the suspect at the time.