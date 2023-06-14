Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Records published June 14, 2023

The Tribune publishes Records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are written by Tribune staff members based on information contained in public documents from the state court system and from law enforcement agencies. It is the Tribune’s policy that this column contain a complete record. Requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.

West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 5:06 AM

Arrest

WILLMAR — A 45-year-old man was arrested on a Department of Corrections warrant at 7:20 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of Becker Avenue Southwest. The man was listed as in custody Tuesday morning at the Kandiyohi County Jail pending a court appearance.

Assault

WILLMAR — An assault was reported at 8:44 p.m. Monday in the 1800 block of Civic Center Drive Northeast. According to the police report, charges were sent to the County Attorney’s Office for review.

WILLMAR — A caller reported an assault at 7:21 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of Olaf Avenue Northwest.

Criminal damage to property

WILLMAR — A caller in the 400 block of Julii Street Southeast reported at 6:23 p.m. Monday that their vehicle was damaged overnight between midnight and 3 a.m. According to the report, the vehicle owner stated the damage was done on the front doors of their vehicle and appeared that someone possibly used a tool to pry the doors open from the top, causing damage to the door frame.

Fire

NEW LONDON — A report of an electrical wire on fire was made at 1:03 p.m. Monday after a tree came down in the 6900 block of 195th Avenue Northeast in New London. The New London Fire Department and the Minnesota State Patrol responded to the report.

Forgery

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 2:56 p.m. Monday that they found a counterfeit $20 bill in the 300 block of First Street South. According to the report, it was not an intentional counterfeit deposit. The bill was placed into found property.

Harassment

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 9:31 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Willmar Avenue Southeast that a party known to them won’t leave them alone.

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 6:02 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of Lakeland Drive Southeast that a party known to them left a vulgar note on their door and had a friend keep walking by their residence.

Rooster at large

HAWICK — A party was issued a citation after a caller reported at 3:09 p.m. that their granddaughter was attacked by a rooster in the 15700 block of 228th Avenue Northeast in Hawick.

Suspicious activity

SPICER — Two callers reported at 7:18 a.m. Tuesday that a person had set up a tent and began writing on poles and buildings near the intersection of Progress Way and Minnesota Highway 23 South in Spicer.

Theft

KANDIYOHI — A caller reported a theft at 7:50 p.m. Monday in the 1800 block of Kandiyohi County Road 8 Southeast.

Weapons complaint

WILLMAR — A caller in the 4200 block of 23rd Street Northwest reported at 4:49 p.m. Monday that a neighbor pointed a rifle at him, according to the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office media report. Law enforcement was not able to contact the suspect at the time.

West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

The West Central Tribune newsroom can be reached via email:
news@wctrib.com or phone 320-235-1150.
