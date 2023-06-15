Records published June 15, 2023

Arrests

WILLMAR — A 29-year-old party was arrested on a warrant and fifth-degree drug possession charges at 4:20 p.m. Tuesday in the 4300 block of 23rd Street Northwest. They were not listed on the Kandiyohi County Jail roster Wednesday afternoon.

WILLMAR — A 31-year-old male was arrested for trespassing at 12:08 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of Litchfield Avenue Southwest. He was listed as in custody Wednesday afternoon at the Kandiyohi County Jail with a pending misdemeanor trespassing charge.

Assault

WILLMAR — A caller at CentraCare — Rice Memorial Hospital reported at 12:44 p.m. Wednesday that a patient assaulted security.

Criminal damage to property

WILLMAR — A caller in the 1700 block of Fifth Street Southwest reported a broken back window at 1:11 p.m. Wednesday.

Disorderly conduct

WILLMAR — A caller in the 2400 block of U.S. Highway 12 East reported a disorderly party at 10:17 p.m. Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Domestic incident

BELGRADE — Potential charges related to a domestic abuse-related incident in the 24800 block of 130th Street Northeast in Belgrade were forwarded to the County Attorney’s office at 8:34 p.m. Tuesday.

Harassment

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 12:54 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of 30th Street Northwest that they were being blackmailed on social media.

Suspicious incident

HAWICK — A caller reported at 6:58 a.m. Weddnesday a party walking along the highway with a bat near the intersection of Minnesota Highway 23 and 145th Street Northeast in Hawick.

Theft

WILLMAR — A caller reported the theft of a cellphone at 7:47 p.m. Tuesday in the 2600 block of 15th Avenue Northwest.

WILLMAR — A theft of Galaxy Pro Pods was reported at 6:52 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of First Street South.

WILLMAR — A four-wheeler was reported stolen at 4 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Litchfield Avenue Southeast. According to the report the vehicle was described as gray in color and had the initials “WR” carved into it.