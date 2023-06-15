Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Records published June 15, 2023

The Tribune publishes Records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are written by Tribune staff members based on information contained in public documents from the state court system and from law enforcement agencies. It is the Tribune’s policy that this column contain a complete record. Requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.

West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 4:58 AM

Arrests

WILLMAR — A 29-year-old party was arrested on a warrant and fifth-degree drug possession charges at 4:20 p.m. Tuesday in the 4300 block of 23rd Street Northwest. They were not listed on the Kandiyohi County Jail roster Wednesday afternoon.

WILLMAR — A 31-year-old male was arrested for trespassing at 12:08 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of Litchfield Avenue Southwest. He was listed as in custody Wednesday afternoon at the Kandiyohi County Jail with a pending misdemeanor trespassing charge.

Assault

WILLMAR — A caller at CentraCare — Rice Memorial Hospital reported at 12:44 p.m. Wednesday that a patient assaulted security.

Criminal damage to property

WILLMAR — A caller in the 1700 block of Fifth Street Southwest reported a broken back window at 1:11 p.m. Wednesday.

Disorderly conduct

WILLMAR — A caller in the 2400 block of U.S. Highway 12 East reported a disorderly party at 10:17 p.m. Tuesday.

Domestic incident

BELGRADE — Potential charges related to a domestic abuse-related incident in the 24800 block of 130th Street Northeast in Belgrade were forwarded to the County Attorney’s office at 8:34 p.m. Tuesday.

Harassment

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 12:54 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of 30th Street Northwest that they were being blackmailed on social media.

Suspicious incident

HAWICK — A caller reported at 6:58 a.m. Weddnesday a party walking along the highway with a bat near the intersection of Minnesota Highway 23 and 145th Street Northeast in Hawick.

Theft

WILLMAR — A caller reported the theft of a cellphone at 7:47 p.m. Tuesday in the 2600 block of 15th Avenue Northwest.

WILLMAR — A theft of Galaxy Pro Pods was reported at 6:52 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of First Street South.

WILLMAR — A four-wheeler was reported stolen at 4 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Litchfield Avenue Southeast. According to the report the vehicle was described as gray in color and had the initials “WR” carved into it.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

The West Central Tribune newsroom can be reached via email:
news@wctrib.com or phone 320-235-1150.
