Records published June 16, 2023

Animal on the road
WILLMAR — A caller reported at 5:02 a.m. Thursday that there was a calf on the road in the 1800 block of Kandiyohi County Road 27 Northwest in Willmar.
Arrests
WILLMAR — A 34-year-old male was arrested on suspicion of drug possession at 2:39 p.m. Wednesday in the 8700 block of 47th Street Northeast. He was listed as in custody Thursday morning at the Kandiyohi County Jail with three pending charges.
WILLMAR — St. Cloud police requested that a 35-year-old man be arrested on a misdemeanor charge of violating a restraining order at 8:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of Quincy Avenue Southwest.
The male was arrested and transported to Stearns County, where he was turned over to St. Cloud police.
WILLMAR — A 31-year-old male was arrested on suspicion of drug possession after a traffic stop at 8:15 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of U.S. Highway 12 and 30th Street Southwest.
Assault
WILLMAR — A caller reported an assault at 2:49 p.m. Wednesday in the 1700 block of 41st Avenue Northeast. According to the report, the caller alleged that a male party hit them with a car, choked them and drove away.
Dog bite
WILLMAR — A caller reported at 10:11 a.m. Thursday that their girlfriend was bitten by a dog in the 900 block of Third Street Southeast.
Theft
SPICER — A report of theft was made at 8:58 a.m. Thursday in the 300 block of Access Drive in Spicer.
KERKHOVEN — A caller reported at 8:43 a.m. Thursday that someone else had baled hay on a property they rent in the 6700 block of 135th Street Northwest in Kerkhoven.
WILLMAR — A caller reported the theft of a phone at 11:23 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of Fourth Street Southeast.
WILLMAR — A party was cited for theft at 4:35 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of 19th Avenue Southeast.
