



Records published June 16, 2023

The Tribune publishes Records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are written by Tribune staff members based on information contained in public documents from the state court system and from law enforcement agencies. It is the Tribune’s policy that this column contain a complete record. Requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.

Stock art of red and blue emergency lights atop a police vehicle.
West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 5:04 AM

Animal on the road

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 5:02 a.m. Thursday that there was a calf on the road in the 1800 block of Kandiyohi County Road 27 Northwest in Willmar.

Arrests

WILLMAR — A 34-year-old male was arrested on suspicion of drug possession at 2:39 p.m. Wednesday in the 8700 block of 47th Street Northeast. He was listed as in custody Thursday morning at the Kandiyohi County Jail with three pending charges.

WILLMAR — St. Cloud police requested that a 35-year-old man be arrested on a misdemeanor charge of violating a restraining order at 8:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of Quincy Avenue Southwest.

The male was arrested and transported to Stearns County, where he was turned over to St. Cloud police.

WILLMAR — A 31-year-old male was arrested on suspicion of drug possession after a traffic stop at 8:15 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of U.S. Highway 12 and 30th Street Southwest.

Assault

WILLMAR — A caller reported an assault at 2:49 p.m. Wednesday in the 1700 block of 41st Avenue Northeast. According to the report, the caller alleged that a male party hit them with a car, choked them and drove away.

Dog bite

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 10:11 a.m. Thursday that their girlfriend was bitten by a dog in the 900 block of Third Street Southeast.

Theft

SPICER — A report of theft was made at 8:58 a.m. Thursday in the 300 block of Access Drive in Spicer.

KERKHOVEN — A caller reported at 8:43 a.m. Thursday that someone else had baled hay on a property they rent in the 6700 block of 135th Street Northwest in Kerkhoven.

WILLMAR — A caller reported the theft of a phone at 11:23 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of Fourth Street Southeast.

WILLMAR — A party was cited for theft at 4:35 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of 19th Avenue Southeast.

