Records published June 17, 2023

Arrests

WILLMAR — A 38-year-old man was arrested for assault at 8:38 a.m. Friday in the 1700 block of First Street South.

ATWATER — A 50-year-old man was arrested at 1:29 a.m. Friday for driving under the influence near the intersection of Pacific Avenue West and Main Street South.

NEW LONDON — A 37-year-old man was arrested at 4:09 p.m. Thursday for driving while intoxicated near the intersection of Ash Street and Second Avenue Northwest. As of 3:30 p.m. Friday, the man was in the Kandiyohi County Jail pending a court appearance on three felony charges of driving while intoxicated and a misdemeanor charge of using an electronic device while driving.

Fire

WILLMAR — A report was taken at 11:49 a.m. Friday of a grill on fire on the 1900 block of 24th Street Southwest. Two Willmar Police Officers and the Willmar Fire Department responded.

Criminal damage to property

WILLMAR — A report was taken at 11:35 a.m. Friday of rocks thrown through windows on the 3200 block of First Avenue Northwest. It is speculated the incident took place during the previous night.

Animals

WILLMAR — A report was taken at 9:37 a.m. Friday of a missing Flemish Giant rabbit on the 2900 block of 15th Street Southwest.

Thefts and burglary

WILLMAR — A report was taken at 7:47 a.m. Friday of a wallet that was stolen from a vehicle on the 1200 block of Becker Avenue Southwest.

WILLMAR — A report was taken at 6:16 a.m. Friday of the theft of a motor vehicle on the 1200 block of Becker Avenue Southwest.

SPICER — A report was taken at 8:05 a.m. Friday of a burglary that took place on the 5900 block of 132nd Avenue Northeast.

RAYMOND — A report was taken at 12:17 p.m. Thursday of a wallet that was stolen from a car on the 500 block of Mason Street. The reporting party stated there was $150 cash in the wallet.

Drugs

WILLMAR — A report was taken at 10:54 p.m. Thursday of possible drug use occurring on the 400 block of 30th Street Northwest. The potential drug users were gone upon the arrival of law enforcement officers, but a piece of burnt tinfoil was located in a garbage can.

Crashes

WILLMAR — A report was taken at 8:28 p.m. Thursday of a vehicle that had crashed into a building on the 500 block of Sixth Street Southwest. The caller suspected the driver of the vehicle may be on drugs. It was determined the driver was not on drugs, but had swerved and hit the building to avoid hitting a child.

NEW LONDON — A report was taken at 12:39 p.m. Thursday of a box truck that had caught a low-hanging electric line on Main Street North, and power was being drained from the building. Xcel Energy was contacted and restored power to the area.