Records published June 19, 2023

Arrest

WILLMAR — A 23-year-old man was arrested on warrants at 9:30 p.m. Saturday on the 900 block of U.S. Highway 71 Northeast after law enforcement received a report of a person stumbling down the road. As of Sunday at 2:30 p.m. the man was in custody at the Kandiyohi County Jail awaiting a court appearance on the charges of felony fourth degree damage to property and a gross misdemeanor drug charge.

WILLMAR — A 46-year-old man was arrested at 2:40 a.m. Saturday after law enforcement received a report that he had broken into his ex-wife's garage and flattened a back tire on a vehicle. He was in the Kandiyohi County Jail as of 2:30 p.m. Sunday awaiting a court appearance on the charges of felony violation of a restraining order, misdemeanor fourth degree burglary and misdemeanor fourth degree damage to property.

Crash

WILLMAR — A report was taken at 8:37 a.m. Saturday of a vehicle that had crashed into a building on the 1400 block of First Street South and water was spraying everywhere. Responding to the incident were the Willmar Police Department and Willmar Fire Department. No injuries were reported.

WILLMAR — A report from a cell phone provider was received at 3:35 a.m. Sunday of a possible crash at the intersection of First Street South and 60th Avenue Northeast The cell phone subscriber was not answering the phone. Upon arrival of law enforcement, the driver had fled the scene. The vehicle was towed by Hanson's Towing.

Criminal damage to property

WILLMAR — A report was taken at 10:55 p.m. Friday of "Folk" gang graffiti on the side of a building along the lake side of the fairgrounds on the 900 block of Seventh Street Northwest.

