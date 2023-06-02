99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Records published June 2, 2023

The Tribune publishes Records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are written by Tribune staff members based on information contained in public documents from the state court system and from law enforcement agencies. It is the Tribune’s policy that this column contain a complete record. Requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.

West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 5:00 AM

Arrests

WILLMAR — A 55-year-old woman was arrested on two warrants after a caller reported a suspicious vehicle sitting outside their home at 12:03 p.m. Thursday in the 900 block of 20th Avenue Southeast. The woman was listed as in custody at the Kandiyohi County Jail as of Thursday afternoon with a pending misdemeanor theft charge.

WILLMAR — Three juvenile parties were arrested after callers reported that three kids broke a window at 8:19 a.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of Becker Avenue Southeast.

ATWATER — A 36-year-old female was arrested for a felony warrant after a traffic stop at 5:43 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of 195th Street Northeast and 45th Avenue Northeast. She was listed as in custody at the Kandiyohi County Jail as of Thursday morning with three pending felony charges.

ATWATER — A 41-year-old man was arrested on a warrant for fifth-degree drug charges at 5:22 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of Second Street South in Atwater. He was listed as in custody as of Thursday morning at the Kandiyohi County Jail.

WILLMAR — A 30-year-old male was arrested after a caller in the 300 block of Fourth Street Southwest reported at 1:21 p.m. that he was in their apartment and needed to leave. The male was in custody at the Kandiyohi County Jail as of Thursday afternoon with a pending misdemeanor domestic abuse charge.

Crash

WILLMAR — A two-vehicle crash with possible injuries was reported at 3:40 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of First Street South and Monongalia Avenue Southwest. Willmar Fire and Police, Raymond Ambulance and the Kandiyohi County Rescue Squad responded to the scene.

Domestic incident

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 7:21 p.m. Wednesday that a party known to them threatened to hit them in the 500 block of 12th Street Southwest.

Downed tree

NEW LONDON — Two callers reported at 5:10 p.m. Wednesday that a tree was about halfway down and about to fall across a road in the 4400 block of 189th Avenue Northwest in New London.

Fraud

WILLMAR — A caller in the 1400 block of Kandiyohi Avenue Southwest reported at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday an issue with a vehicle their mother had purchased. According to the Willmar Police Department media report, there was a forgery of the title.

Harassment

BLOMKEST — A caller reported at 1:09 p.m. Thursday having issues with a neighbor in the 18600 block of 46th Street Southwest in Blomkest.

Suspicious activity

WILLMAR — A caller in the 400 block of Trott Avenue Southeast reported suspicious activity at 10:39 a.m. Thursday.

WILLMAR — A caller reported a suspicious male at 9:55 a.m. Thursday in the 100 block of Sixth Street Southwest.

WILLMAR — A caller reported a male sleeping in the entryway of a building in the 200 block of Third Street Southwest at 5:53 a.m. Thursday.

Theft

WILLMAR — A caller reported shoplifting at 3:53 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Second Street Southwest.

Trespass

WILLMAR — A business in the 2000 block of First Street South reported trespassing at 11:20 a.m. Thursday.

ATWATER — A caller reported trespassing at 11:19 a.m. Thursday in the 5900 block of County Road 4 Northeast in Atwater. According to the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office media report, the property is posted and has cameras. The caller was advised of options and the trespassing party was advised they would be cited for trespassing and they are not to be on the property.

West Central Tribune staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

The West Central Tribune newsroom can be reached via email:
news@wctrib.com or phone 320-235-1150.
