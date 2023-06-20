Records published June 20, 2023

Arrests

CROOKSTON — A 29-year-old woman was arrested on a warrant at 6:04 a.m. Monday in the 800 block of Marin Avenue in Crookston. The woman was in custody as of 2 p.m. Monday at the Kandiyohi County Jail with four pending charges.

SPICER — A 24-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of third-degree impaired driving at 7:42 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Medayto Drive in Spicer. According to the report, the woman parked a vehicle in the grass between a residence and a church, before she got out of the vehicle and defecated on a lawn.

She was not listed as in custody at the Kandiyohi County Jail as of 2 p.m. Monday.

WILLMAR — A 60-year-old male was arrested for trespassing at a business in the 1300 block of Fifth Street Southeast. He was not listed on the Kandiyohi County Jail roster as of 2 p.m. Monday.

Assault

WILLMAR — An assault was reported at 7:09 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of 16th Street Southwest.

Crash

WILLMAR — A two-vehicle crash was reported at 9:20 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of Litchfield Avenue Southwest. Minor damage was reported to both vehicles. There were no apparent injuries, according to the report.

Damage to property

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 8:51 a.m. Monday that a mailbox was hit in the 1000 block of Willmar Avenue Southwest. No injuries were listed in the report.

Fraud

WILLMAR — A caller in the 1100 block of Ninth Street Southeast reported at 11:35 a.m. Monday that a male party they met online was in danger. According to the report, the caller stated someone else had the male party’s phone and stated that if the caller didn’t send money, they would kill him and that the caller would be next.

Harassment

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 1:20 p.m. Monday that a neighbor wouldn’t leave them alone in the 400 block of Lakeland Drive Southeast.

Theft

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 1:24 p.m. Monday the theft of $215 in cash in the 1700 block of 18th Street Northeast.

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 12:16 p.m. Monday that $120 was stolen from her wallet while she was at work last Friday in the 500 block of Industrial Drive Southwest.