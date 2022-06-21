Records published June 21, 2022

House fires reported in Meeker County

HUTCHINSON — The Meeker County Sheriff's Office reported two house fires over the weekend.

The first was reported around 5:39 p.m. Saturday at a house in the 58000 block of 129th Street in Cedar Mills Township. No injuries were reported, though the house was a total loss. It is believed the fire started in the attic, possibly caused by electrical wires. The home is reportedly owned by Eva Miller, 94, of Cosmos.

Assisting at the scene were the Meeker County Sheriff's Office, Cosmos Fire Department, Hutchinson Fire Department and Litchfield Fire Department.

The second fire was reported around 2:40 a.m. Sunday at the 900 block of Sellards Drive in Dassel. The home, owned by Jessica Gasta, 41, of Dassel, received extensive damage. There were no injuries. A cause of the blaze is still under investigation.

Assisting at the scene were the Meeker County Sheriff's Office, Dassel Fire Department and Cokato Fire Department.

Wake restrictions lifted in Kandiyohi County

WILLMAR — Kandiyohi County Sheriff Eric Holien has announced that all no wake restrictions have been lifted. The last restriction was on George Lake, which was canceled Monday.

Crash

PRINSBURG — A vehicle crash was reported at 12:11 p.m. Monday near the 500 block of 6th Street in Prinsburg. According to the Kandiyohi County Sheriff media report, the caller said a lady had crashed into a pole and now power lines were hanging down. Assisting at the scene were the Sheriff's Office, Pennock First Responders, Prinsburg Fire Department, Raymond Fire Department and Raymond Ambulance.

Jet skis reported stolen

ATWATER — Two jet skis were reported stolen at 10:24 a.m. Monday from a property on the 5500 Shady Oaks Road in Atwater. The report said the machines were taken from the shoreline of Diamond Lake.

Boat towed on Green Lake

SPICER — A boat on Green Lake had to be towed back to shore after the boat ran out of gas and began drifting out further into the lake. The call came in to the sheriff's office around 5:17 p.m. Sunday. The sheriff's report said there were two adults, a child and a dog on the boat.