Records published June 21, 2023

Arrests

WILLMAR — A 30-year-old male was arrested on a Hennepin County warrant after a traffic stop at 7:49 p.m. Monday near the intersection of U.S. Highway 12 and 45th Street Southeast in Willmar. He was not listed as in custody at the Kandiyohi County Jail as of Tuesday morning.

WILLMAR — A 25-year-old male was arrested on Kandiyohi County and Chippewa County warrants after a traffic stop at 5:11 p.m. Monday in the 1500 block of Becker Avenue Southeast.

WILLMAR — A 43-year-old female was transported to the Kandiyohi County Jail after being arrested on warrants in Scott County at 12:35 p.m. Tuesday. She was listed as in custody Tuesday afternoon at the Kandiyohi County Jail with three pending charges.

Assault

WILLMAR — An assault was reported at 12:48 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of 31st Street Northwest.

Criminal damage to property

WILLMAR — A caller in the 300 block of 28th Avenue reported at 1:15 a.m. Tuesday that their bike tires had been slashed.

ADVERTISEMENT

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 10:47 p.m. Monday that there was spray paint on the 15th Street Southwest bridge over Minnesota Highway 23.

Fraud

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 11:37 a.m. Tuesday that five male individuals cashed fraudulent checks in the 300 block of Third Street Southwest.

Stolen vehicle recovery

WILLMAR — Law enforcement recovered a white truck reported stolen at 6:55 a.m. Tuesday. According to the report, the vehicle was located in the 1000 block of 19th Avenue Southwest.

Theft

WILLMAR — A caller reported that they had a shoplifter in custody at 1:08 p.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of Fifth Street Southeast.

WILLMAR — A party was issued a citation for shoplifting at 11:09 a.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of 19th Avenue Southeast.

WILLMAR — A caller in the 2300 block of Highway 12 East reported at 10:57 a.m. Tuesday that they were missing tools from a truck including a concrete saw, leaf blower and chainsaw. According to the report, someone had also attempted to take a dump truck.

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 1:24 p.m. Monday that $215 in cash was stolen from a fanny pack on June 15th in the 500 block of Industrial Drive Southwest.

Vehicle theft

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 11:55 a.m. Tuesday that a white Dodge Journey with a large Erbert & Gerbert’s decal in the back window was stolen from a parking lot in the 1300 block of Fifth Street Southeast. According to the reports, the caller reported the theft within 15 minutes after the vehicle was stolen.

ADVERTISEMENT

WILLMAR — A caller reported motor vehicle theft at 11:08 a.m. Tuesday in the 4100 block of U.S. Highway 12 East.

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 5:23 a.m. Tuesday the theft of a white truck in the 1400 block of 11th Street Southwest. According to the report, the white Ford F-150 pickup truck was stolen sometime after 10 p.m. Monday.