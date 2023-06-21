Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, June 21

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Records published June 21, 2023

The Tribune publishes Records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are written by Tribune staff members based on information contained in public documents from the state court system and from law enforcement agencies. It is the Tribune’s policy that this column contain a complete record. Requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.

Stock art of red and blue emergency lights atop a police vehicle.
West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 5:03 AM

Arrests

WILLMAR — A 30-year-old male was arrested on a Hennepin County warrant after a traffic stop at 7:49 p.m. Monday near the intersection of U.S. Highway 12 and 45th Street Southeast in Willmar. He was not listed as in custody at the Kandiyohi County Jail as of Tuesday morning.

WILLMAR — A 25-year-old male was arrested on Kandiyohi County and Chippewa County warrants after a traffic stop at 5:11 p.m. Monday in the 1500 block of Becker Avenue Southeast.

WILLMAR — A 43-year-old female was transported to the Kandiyohi County Jail after being arrested on warrants in Scott County at 12:35 p.m. Tuesday. She was listed as in custody Tuesday afternoon at the Kandiyohi County Jail with three pending charges.

Assault

WILLMAR — An assault was reported at 12:48 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of 31st Street Northwest.

Criminal damage to property

WILLMAR — A caller in the 300 block of 28th Avenue reported at 1:15 a.m. Tuesday that their bike tires had been slashed.

ADVERTISEMENT

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 10:47 p.m. Monday that there was spray paint on the 15th Street Southwest bridge over Minnesota Highway 23.

Fraud

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 11:37 a.m. Tuesday that five male individuals cashed fraudulent checks in the 300 block of Third Street Southwest.

Stolen vehicle recovery

WILLMAR — Law enforcement recovered a white truck reported stolen at 6:55 a.m. Tuesday. According to the report, the vehicle was located in the 1000 block of 19th Avenue Southwest.

Theft

WILLMAR — A caller reported that they had a shoplifter in custody at 1:08 p.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of Fifth Street Southeast.

WILLMAR — A party was issued a citation for shoplifting at 11:09 a.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of 19th Avenue Southeast.

WILLMAR — A caller in the 2300 block of Highway 12 East reported at 10:57 a.m. Tuesday that they were missing tools from a truck including a concrete saw, leaf blower and chainsaw. According to the report, someone had also attempted to take a dump truck.

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 1:24 p.m. Monday that $215 in cash was stolen from a fanny pack on June 15th in the 500 block of Industrial Drive Southwest.

Vehicle theft

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 11:55 a.m. Tuesday that a white Dodge Journey with a large Erbert & Gerbert’s decal in the back window was stolen from a parking lot in the 1300 block of Fifth Street Southeast. According to the reports, the caller reported the theft within 15 minutes after the vehicle was stolen.

ADVERTISEMENT

WILLMAR — A caller reported motor vehicle theft at 11:08 a.m. Tuesday in the 4100 block of U.S. Highway 12 East.

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 5:23 a.m. Tuesday the theft of a white truck in the 1400 block of 11th Street Southwest. According to the report, the white Ford F-150 pickup truck was stolen sometime after 10 p.m. Monday.

Latest crime and courts:

West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

The West Central Tribune newsroom can be reached via email:
news@wctrib.com or phone 320-235-1150.
What To Read Next
Matt Goldman signs a copy of one of his books.JPG
Arts and Entertainment
Friends of the Willmar Public Library come together for Wisdom and Wine
June 21, 2023 07:11 AM
 · 
By  Shelby Lindrud
A pair of white lilies against a reflective background.
Local
Funeral service listing published June 20, 2023
June 21, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
A pair of white lilies against a reflective background.
Local
Funeral service listing published June 21, 2023
June 21, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
NLS Prep Bowl Recap120322 007.jpg
Prep
A look back at '22-'23
June 20, 2023 03:05 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
YME head baseball coach Trevor Schulte, right, talks with senior Bryce Sneller during a break in a Class A state quarterfinal game against New Ulm Cathedral on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at Joe Faber Field in St. Cloud.
Prep
Tribune Notebook: YME leads way in All-Camden selections
June 16, 2023 04:59 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
BBE sophomore Brett DeRoo, left, and the Jaguars' dugout greet Luke Dingmann, 21, after he scored a run during a Class A state semifinal game against Fosston on Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at Joe Faber Field in St. Cloud.
Prep
Baseball roundup: No more rallies left for BBE Jaguars at state
June 14, 2023 10:45 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Class A State Golf 061423 001.jpg
Prep
State Class A golf: LQPV sings its way to a state title
June 14, 2023 09:59 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott